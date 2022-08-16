Putin blasts US ‘hegemony’ and predicts the end of a ‘unipolar’ world order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Putin blasts US ‘hegemony’ and predicts the end of a ‘unipolar’ world order

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 12:30 pm
Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergei Shoigu (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)
Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergei Shoigu (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of trying to encourage extended hostilities in Ukraine as part of what he described on Tuesday as Washington’s alleged efforts to maintain its global hegemony.

Addressing a security conference attended by military officials from Africa, Asia and Latin America, Mr Putin reaffirmed his long-held claim that he sent troops into Ukraine in response to Washington turning the country into an “anti-Russia” bulwark.

“They need conflicts to retain their hegemony,” Mr Putin said.

“That’s why they have turned the Ukrainian people into cannon fodder.

“The situation in Ukraine shows that the United States is trying to drag the conflict out, and it acts in exactly the same way trying to fuel conflicts in Asia, Africa and Latin America.”

Russia Putin
Vladimir Putin and Sergei Shoigu at the opening of the Army 2022 International Military and Technical Forum in the Patriot Park outside Moscow on Monday (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

The speech represented the latest attempt by the Russian leader to rally support amid bruising Western sanctions that targeted the Russian economy and finance along with its government structures, top officials and businesses over Moscow’s action in Ukraine.

Mr Putin also drew parallels between the US backing Ukraine and a recent visit to Taiwan by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, charging that both were part of an alleged US attempt to foment global instability.

“The American adventure in Taiwan wasn’t just a trip by an irresponsible politician.

“It was part of a deliberate and conscious US strategy intended to destabilise the situation and create chaos in the region and the entire world, a blatant demonstration of disrespect for another country’s sovereignty and its own international obligations,” Mr Putin said.

The Russian leader claimed that “Western globalist elites” were trying “to shift the blame for their own failures to Russia and China”, adding that “no matter how hard the beneficiaries of the current globalist model try to cling to it, it’s doomed”.

”The era of the unipolar world order is nearing its end,” he added.

Speaking at the same conference, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that along with supplies of weapons to Ukraine, Western allies have also provided detailed intelligence information and deployed instructors to help the Ukrainian military operate the weapons systems.

“Western intelligence agencies not only have provided target co-ordinates for launching strikes, but Western specialists also have overseen the input of those data into weapons systems,” Mr Shoigu said.

He dismissed allegations that Russia could potentially use nuclear or chemical weapons in the conflict as an “absolute lie”.

“From the military viewpoint, there is no need for using nuclear weapons in Ukraine to achieve the stated goals,” Mr Shoigu said.

“The main mission of the Russian nuclear forces is providing a deterrent against a nuclear attack.”

He added that the claims of a possible chemical attack by Russia were equally “absurd”, saying that Moscow fully liquidated its chemical weapons stockpiles in compliance with an international treaty banning chemical weapons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Patrick Mahoney, Hannah Crawford and Boston police officer Joe Matthews (Boston Police Dept/AP)
Police boat comes to rescue of stranded groom
A man with frozen bank deposits shouts slogans against judges and banks (Hussein Malla/AP)
Officials release Beirut gunman after bank drops charges
A Boom Supersonic Overture aircraft (Boom Supersonic/AP)
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes
Kjell Scherpen made his Brighton debut in last season’s FA Cup third-round win at West Brom (Tim Goode/PA)
Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen joins Vitesse Arnhem on season-long loan
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19
Freya the walrus (Tor Erik Schroder/NTB Scanpix/AP)
Campaign under way in Norway to erect statue of euthanised walrus
The Rhine in Dusseldorf (Federico Gambarini/dpa/AP)
German industry at risk as Rhine falls, lobby group warns
Sergio Gomez has arrived at the Etihad Stadium on a four-year deal (Nick Potts/PA).
Manchester City sign left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht
Workers remove the tank (Sergei Stepanov/AP)
Estonia to remove Soviet monument which is ‘public order risk’
People gather to watch the Perseid meteor shower (Emrah Gurel/AP)
Stargazers watch meteors at ancient Turkish site

More from Press and Journal

New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
The Wingate-Dicks family from Inverness.
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0