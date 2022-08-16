Campaign under way in Norway to erect statue of euthanised walrus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaign under way in Norway to erect statue of euthanised walrus

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 2:44 pm
Freya the walrus (Tor Erik Schroder/NTB Scanpix/AP)
Freya the walrus (Tor Erik Schroder/NTB Scanpix/AP)

A private fundraising campaign is under way in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that drew crowds of spectators but was euthanised on Sunday after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans.

Known affectionately to fans as Freya, the walrus became a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord in recent weeks, despite warnings from officials that people should refrain from getting close and posing for pictures with the animal.

“The shooting of Freya has a strong negative signal effect that we in Norway, and especially Oslo, are not able to provide living space for wild animals,” the citizens’ group behind the online fundraising drive said in its appeal.

“By erecting a statue of the symbol Freya quickly became, we will always remind ourselves (and future generations) that we cannot or should not always kill and remove nature when it is ‘in the way’.”

As of Tuesday the group has raised 156,409 kroner (£13,400), according to the fundraising website.

Norway Walrus
Freya liked to climb on boats (Tor Erik Schroder/NTB Scanpix/AP)

Organisers said if they fail with the project, the funds would go to the local World Wildlife Fund group.

Walruses are a protected species, and as recently as last month officials said they hoped Freya would leave of her own accord and that euthanasia would be a last resort.

The head of Norway’s directorate of fisheries said Sunday that they considered moving the animal elsewhere but concluded it was not a viable option.

Atlantic walruses normally live in the Arctic. It is unusual but not unheard of for them to travel into the North and Baltic Seas.

Another walrus, nicknamed Wally, was seen last year on beaches and even a lifeboat dock in Wales and elsewhere.

Freya liked to clamber on top of small boats, damaging them.

The Norwegian Veterinary Institute said Tuesday that it had received the body of the 1,320lb female walrus and would carry out a post mortem examination for scientific purposes.

