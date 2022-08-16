American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 3:26 pm
A Boom Supersonic Overture aircraft (Boom Supersonic/AP)
A Boom Supersonic Overture aircraft (Boom Supersonic/AP)

American Airlines has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets and put down a non-refundable deposit on the planes that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying.

Neither American nor the manufacturer Boom Supersonic would provide financial details on Tuesday, including the size of American’s deposit.

American becomes the second US customer for Boom after a similar announcement last year from United Airlines for 15 of the planes, called the Overture.

It has been nearly 20 years since the last supersonic passenger flight by Concorde, the British-French plane that failed to catch on because of the high cost of flights.

Boom chief executive Blake Scholl says his company’s plane will be different when it debuts in 2029, with tickets costing about 4,000 US dollars (£3,310) to 5,000 US dollars (£4,140) to fly from New York to London in about three
and a half hours.

“There are tens of millions of passengers every year flying in business class on routes where Overture will give a big speed-up,” Mr Scholl said, “and airlines will be able to do it profitably.”

Sceptics have questioned Boom’s ambitious timetable, especially in light of the many years it has taken Boeing, an established manufacturer, to get planes, or even retrofits to planes, approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Also, Boom does not yet have an engine manufacturer lined up. It is talking with Rolls-Royce and others.

Boom says the plane will fly entirely on sustainable aviation fuel, often made from plant material, which is currently in short supply and very expensive.

Boom says the Overture programme will cost between six billion dollars (£5 billion) and eight billion dollars (£6.6 billion). The plane carries a list price of 200 million dollars (£165 million), although other manufacturers routinely give airlines deep discounts.

Overture supersonic aircraft
Sceptics have questioned Boom’s ambitious timetable (Boom Supersonic/AP

Last month Boom announced changes to the plane’s design to make it simpler and less expensive to build and maintain.

The most striking change was going from three engines, including a different type on the tail, to four identical engines under the delta-shaped wings.

The union representing American’s pilots questioned the timing of the airline’s investment in planes that will not be available for several years at best.

American has struggled this summer, cancelling more than 9,300 flights since June 1, more than double the cancellations at United, Delta or Southwest, according to FlightAware.

“Investing in today’s operation should be management’s sole focus,” said Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for the union.

“If there aren’t any changes to how management schedules this airline and its pilots, these will just be supersonic cancellations.”

