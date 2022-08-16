Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 10:32 pm
Wolfgang Peterson (Alamy)
Wolfgang Peterson (Alamy)

German director Wolfgang Petersen, whose World War Two submarine epic Das Boot propelled him onto the Hollywood blockbuster A-list, has died at the age of 81.

Petersen died on Friday at his home in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Brentwood after a battle with pancreatic cancer, said representative Michelle Bega.

Petersen, born in the north German port city of Emden, made two features before his 1982 breakthrough, Das Boot, then the most expensive movie in German film history.

Showbiz/Clooney
Mark Wahlberg and George Clooney arrive for the UK premier of The Perfect Storm (PA)

The 149-minute film (the original cut ran 210 minutes) chronicled the intense claustrophobia of life aboard a doomed German U-boat during the Battle of the Atlantic, with Jurgen Prochnow as the submarine’s commander.

Heralded as an anti-war masterpiece, Das Boot was nominated for six Oscars, including for Petersen’s direction and his adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim’s best-selling 1973 novel.

Petersen, born in 1941, recalled as a child running alongside American ships as they threw down food. In the confusion of post-war Germany, Petersen — who started out in theatre before attending Berlin’s Film and Television Academy in the late 1960s — gravitated toward Hollywood films with clear clashes of good and evil.

“In school they never talked about the time of Hitler – they just blocked it out of their minds and concentrated on rebuilding Germany,” Petersen told The Los Angeles Times in 1993.

“We kids were looking for more glamorous dreams than rebuilding a destroyed country though, so we were really ready for it when American pop culture came to Germany. We all lived for American movies, and by the time I was 11 I’d decided I wanted to be a filmmaker.”

Das Boot launched Petersen as a filmmaker in Hollywood, where he became one of the top makers of action adventure films spanning war (2004’s Troy with Brad Pitt), pandemic (the 1995 ebolavirus-inspired Outbreak) and other ocean-set disasters (2000’s The Perfect Storm and 2006’s Poseidon – a remake of The Poseidon Adventure).

But Petersen’s first foray in American moviemaking was child fantasy: the enchanting 1984 film The NeverEnding Story.

Adapted from Michael Ende’s novel, The NeverEnding Story was about a magical book that transports its young reader into the world of Fantasia, where a dark force known as the Nothing rampages.

Arguably Petersen’s finest Hollywood film came almost a decade later in 1993’s In The Line Of Fire, starring Clint Eastwood as a Secret Service agent protecting the president of the United States from John Malkovich’s assassin.

In it, Petersen marshalled his substantial skill in building suspense for a more open-air but just as taut thriller that careened across rooftops and past Washington DC monuments.

Seeking a director for the film, Eastwood thought of Petersen, with whom he had chatted a few years earlier at a dinner party given by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Eastwood met with Petersen, checked out his work and gave him the job. In The Line Of Fire was a major hit, grossing 177 million dollars worldwide and landing three Oscar nominations.

“You sometimes have seven-year cycles. You look at other directors; they don’t have the big successes all the time. Up to NeverEnding Story, my career was one success after another,” Petersen told The Associated Press in 1993.

“Then I came into the stormy international scene. I needed time to get a feeling for this work – it’s not Germany anymore.”

Petersen considered the political thriller — which cast the heroic Eastwood as the tired but devoted defender of a less honourable president — an indictment of Washington.

“When John’s character says, ‘Nothing they told me was true and there’s nothing left worth fighting for,’ I think his words will resonate for many people,” Petersen told The Los Angeles Times.

“The film is rooted in a profound pessimism about what’s unfortunately happened to this country in the last 30 years. Look around — the corruption is everywhere, and there’s not much to celebrate.”

After Outbreak – with Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo and Morgan Freeman – Petersen returned to the presidency in 1997’s Air Force One. Harrison Ford starred as a president forced into a fight with terrorists who hijack Air Force One.

Air Force One, with 315 million dollars in global box office, was a hit, too, but Petersen went for something even bigger in 2000’s The Perfect Storm, the true-life tale of a Massachusetts fishing boat lost at sea.

The cast included George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg but its main attraction was a 100-foot computer-generated wave. With a budget of 120 million dollars, The Perfect Storm made 328.7 million dollars.

For Peterson, who grew up on the northern coast of Germany, the sea long held his fascination.

“The power of water is unbelievable,” Petersen said in a 2009 interview. “I was always impressed as a kid how strong it is, all the damage the water could do when it just turned within a couple of hours, and smashed against the shore.”

Petersen’s followed The Perfect Storm with Troy, a sprawling epic based on Homer’s Iliad that found less favour among critics but still made nearly 500 million dollars worldwide.

The big-budget Poseidon, a high-priced flop for Warner Bros, was Petersen’s last Hollywood film. His final film was 2016’s Four Against The Bank a German film that remade Petersen’s own 1976 German TV movie.

Petersen was first married to German actress Ursula Sieg. When they divorced in 1978, he married Maria-Antoinette Borgel, a German script supervisor and assistant director.

He is survived by Borgel, son Daniel Petersen and two grandchildren.

