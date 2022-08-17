Sarah Palin seeks political comeback in Alaska

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sarah Palin seeks political comeback in Alaska

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 3:12 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 3:36 am
Donald Trump ally and former governor Sarah Palin is hoping to spark a political comeback in the Republican Party’s Alaskan elections (LM Otero/AP)

Donald Trump ally and former governor Sarah Palin is hoping to spark a political comeback in the Republican Party’s Alaskan elections.

The 58-year-old 2008 vice presidential nominee is on the ballot twice in the primary, running in a special election to replace the former governor, who died in March, and another for a full two-year House of Representatives term.

Meanwhile, periodic Trump critic Senator Lisa Murkowski is seeking an opportunity to survive the former president’s ire, after voting to convict him in his second impeachment trial.

The top four Senate candidates in Alaska, regardless of party, will advance to the November general election, where voters will rank them in order of preference.

Election 2022
Liz Cheney is bracing for a loss against Trump-backed Harriet Hageman in Wyoming (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/AP)

Elsewhere, in Wyoming, Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to the former president, lost her primary against Trump-backed Harriet Hageman.

Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump have largely failed in Republican primaries since.

In all, seven Republican senators and 10 Republican House members joined every Democrat in supporting Mr Trump’s impeachment in the days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol as Congress tried to certify President Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump Legal Troubles
Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump have largely failed in Republican primaries since (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Just two of those 10 House members have won their GOP primaries this year. The rest have lost or declined to seek re-election. Ms Cheney would be just the third to return to Congress if she defies expectations on Tuesday.

Many Republicans in Wyoming — and country — had essentially excommunicated Ms Cheney because of her outspoken criticism of Mr Trump. The House GOP ousted her as a House leader last year.

More recently, the Wyoming GOP and Republican National Committee censured her.

Ms Cheney emerged as a leader in the congressional committee investigating Mr Trump’s role in the January 6 attack, giving the Democrat-led panel bipartisan credibility.

She had closed out the primary campaign with an unflinching anti-Trump message.

“Today, no matter what the outcome is, is certainly the beginning of a battle that is going to continue,” Ms Cheney told CBS News after casting her vote, standing alongside her father, former vice president Dick Cheney.

“We’re facing a moment where our democracy really is under attack and under threat. And those of us across the board — Republicans, Democrats and independents who believe deeply in freedom and who care about the Constitution and the future of the country — have an obligation to put that above party.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

