Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 4:10 am
Wyoming Republican representative Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s most steadfast Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a party primary on Tuesday (Jae Hong/AP)
Wyoming Republican representative Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s most steadfast Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a party primary on Tuesday (Jae Hong/AP)

Wyoming representative Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s most steadfast Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a party primary on Tuesday.

Ms Cheney fell to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base.

The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered the day downbeat about her prospects, aware that Mr Trump’s backing gave Harriet Hageman considerable lift in the state where he won by the largest margin during the 2020 campaign.

Ms Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Mr Trump.

Election 2022
Ms Cheney fell to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman (pictured) (Mead Gruver/AP)

Still, the results were a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.
A party once dominated by national security-oriented, business-friendly conservatives like Ms Cheney’s father, former vice president Dick Cheney, now belongs to Mr Trump, animated by his populist appeal and, above all, his denial of defeat in the 2020 election.

Those have been roundly rejected by federal and state election officials along with Mr Trump’s own attorney general and judges he appointed.

They transformed Ms Cheney from an occasional critic of the former president to the clearest voice inside the party warning that he represents a threat to democratic norms.

“We’re facing a moment where our democracy really is under attack and under threat,” Ms Cheney told CBS News earlier on Tuesday.

“And those of us across the board — Republicans, Democrats and independents who believe deeply in freedom and who care about the Constitution and the future of the country — have an obligation to put that above party.”

The 56-year-old Republican delivered a similar message in her concession speech later in the night, emphasising her plans to maintain an active presence in national politics.

She described Tuesday’s outcome as “the first step in a much larger fight” and said “our work is far from over”.

Ms Cheney’s defeat would have been unthinkable just two years ago. The daughter of a former vice president, she hails from one of the most prominent political families in Wyoming.

In Washington, she was the No 3 House Republican, an influential voice in GOP politics and policy with a sterling conservative voting record.

But after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters, Ms Cheney voted to impeach Mr Trump and made it her primary mission to ensure he never again serves in the Oval Office.

Trump-Legal-Troubles
Donald Trump has helped install loyalists who parrot his conspiracy theories in general election match-ups from Pennsylvania to Arizona (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

She pushed past GOP censures and death threats to serve as a leader on the congressional panel investigating Mr Trump’s role in the insurrection.

Ms Cheney will now be forced from Congress at the end of her third and final term in January. She is not expected to leave Capitol Hill quietly.

She will continue in her leadership role on the congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack until it dissolves at the end of the year. And she is actively considering a 2024 White House bid – as a Republican or independent – having vowed to do everything in her power to fight Mr Trump’s influence in her party.

So far, it is a one-sided fight.

Tuesday’s primary contests in Wyoming and, to a lesser extent, Alaska demonstrated the enduring strength of Mr Trump and his brand of hard-line politics ahead of the November midterm elections.

So far, the former president has helped install loyalists who parrot his conspiracy theories in general election matchups from Pennsylvania to Arizona.

Echoing Mr Trump, Ms Hageman, a ranching industry lawyer, falsely claimed the 2020 election was “rigged”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford (John Walton/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at ‘lies’ regarding Manchester United future
South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at a news conference (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)
‘No plan’ for South Korea to have nuclear weapons despite North’s missile tests
ASAP Rocky sued for £20,600 by ASAP Relli over alleged shooting in Los Angeles (Yui Mok/PA)
ASAP Rocky sued by ASAP Relli over alleged shooting in Los Angeles
Donald Trump ally and former governor Sarah Palin is hoping to spark a political comeback in the Republican Party’s Alaskan elections (LM Otero/AP)
Sarah Palin seeks political comeback in Alaska
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday (Aurore Marechal/PA)
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday
Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan has joined Brighton on a five-contract (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
Wolfgang Peterson (Alamy)
Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81
President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)
Biden signs massive climate and healthcare legislation
Lake Mead (John Locher/AP)
Drought-stricken states to get less water from Colorado River
Oleksandr Usyk catching coins during a workout (Nick Potts/PA)
Oleksandr Usyk shows off coin tricks in workout ahead of Anthony Joshua bout

More from Press and Journal

CR0036720 Premier Sports Cup - Fraserburgh (black/white) v Kilmarnock (blue) Picture of Sean Butcher celebrating after scoring to make it 1-2. Picture by Kenny Elrick 09/07/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Medals not trebles more important to Sean Butcher as Fraserburgh host…
0
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cake row caused teen to slash brother across forehead with knife
2 October 2021. Grant Park, Grant Lane, Lossiemouth, Moray, Scotland, IV31 6JG. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Brora Rangers FC and Rothes FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rothes FC celebrate winning the Cup 2nd time
Ross Jack hopes Rothes can rise to the occasion in North of Scotland Cup…
0
Matthew Cross in action for Scotland against the United Arab Emirates at Mannofield. Picture by Kath Flannery
Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The trials of two men accused of two of the region's most notorious unsolved murders will be televised after the juries return their verdicts, the Press and Journal can reveal. Proceedings in the Brenda Page and Renee Macrae murder trials will be recorded for BBC Scotland's 'Murder Case' television series, the broadcaster has confirmed. And one of the court cases, the Brenda Page murder trial will also be made into a podcast or audio documentary series. Picture shows; Murdered Brenda Page (left) and Renee MacRae (right). N/A. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
Brenda Page and Renee MacRae murder trials to be televised
Rory Downie will attempt to break the world record for most castles visited in a week by bicycle.
Teenager peddles his way to new world record - one north-east castle at a…
0