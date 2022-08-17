Man United fans’ group plan protest against Glazers ahead of Liverpool match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Man United fans’ group plan protest against Glazers ahead of Liverpool match

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 9:45 am
Manchester United fans are planning a protest against the club’s ownership (John Walton/PA)
Manchester United fans are planning a protest against the club’s ownership (John Walton/PA)

A Manchester United supporters’ group is planning to protest against the club’s “vile” ownership ahead of the Premier League match against Liverpool on Monday night.

United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday to leave them bottom of the table and without a point from their opening two games.

Former defender Gary Neville has been among the vocal critics of the Glazer family, accusing them of presiding over a “rotting” club.

United fans’ group The 1958 confirmed details of planned protests ahead of Monday night’s live televised encounter to get their voices heard when everyone comes together at the ‘Holy Trinity Statue’ of George Best, Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton outside Old Trafford.

“Today we release our plans for the Liverpool game. A game that will have the eyes of the world watching. A game for United fans to come together and show the world our deep discontent for this vile ownership,” The 1958 group said in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

“An ownership that is systematically starving and killing the greatest football institution in world football, for greed.

“We can not allow this to happen any longer! This is not about division, this is about unity. All United fans have the right to protest with the 1958 or individually.

“It is not about confrontation. Anything else plays completely into the Glazers hands.

“So, as we have said before, put our differences aside and come together. Join the march from 7pm. Protest on the forecourt. We will plant our flag as a focal point. Be loud, be proud, stand as one!

“We appreciate emotions are running high. We must keep it legal, we must keep it peaceful, we don’t want any Reds getting lifted and giving the Glazer propaganda machine a chance to spin the narrative.

“Bring the heat, bring the noise, bring the passion. Let’s show the Glazer family that this time it will not blow over.”

The PA news agency has contacted United for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Callum Davidson is happy with his defensive options (Robert Perry/PA)
Callum Davidson more than happy with St Johnstone’s defensive options
Sir Andrew Strauss is nearing the conclusion of his performance review of English cricket (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Andrew Strauss hopes review will make English game ‘cleaner and more simple’
Celtic are bringing out a book about Callum McGregor (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum McGregor has sights set on Real Madrid showdown in Champions League
Beth Mead and Sarina Wiegman have been shortlisted for UEFA awards (Joe Giddens/PA)
England pair Sarina Wiegman and Beth Mead shortlisted for UEFA awards
Ryan Giggs arriving at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Giggs enjoyed ‘rough’ sex life with ex who accuses him of assault, jury told
Ellen White is not travelling to Spain with Manchester City (John Walton/PA).
Man City’s Euro stars set to return but Ellen White out of Champions League…
England’s Ollie Pope hits a four on day one against South Africa (Adam Davy/PA)
Ollie Pope helps England recover from rocky start as South Africa strike early
Thilo Kehrer is a regular in the German national side (Martin Rickett/PA)
West Ham wrap up Thilo Kehrer signing from Paris St Germain
Stuart McKinstry has joined Motherwell (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leeds prospect Stuart McKinstry returns to Motherwell on loan
Gloucester head coach George Skivington (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Gloucester boss George Skivington braced for another hectic Premiership season

More from Press and Journal

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0
Maryculter Woods could offset the carbon dioxide of 84 people. Supplied by Justin Thomas
Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions
0