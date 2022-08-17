Chinese factories shut down after drought hits power supplies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Chinese factories shut down after drought hits power supplies

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 9:48 am
A dried riverbed is exposed in south-west China (Chinatopix Via AP)
A dried riverbed is exposed in south-west China (Chinatopix Via AP)

Factories in China’s south west have shut down and a city imposed rolling blackouts after reservoirs to generate hydropower ran low in a worsening drought.

Companies in Sichuan province, including makers of solar panels and cement, closed or reduced production after they were ordered to ration power for up to five days, according to news reports Wednesday.

That came after reservoir levels fell and power demand for air conditioning surged in scorching temperatures.

“Leave power for the people,” said an order from the provincial government dated on Tuesday.

China Drought
Residents cool off along the Yangtze River as temperatures soar (Chinatopix/AP)

In Sichuan, which has 94 million people, water levels at hydropower reservoirs are down by as much as half this month, according to the Sichuan Provincial Department of Economics and Information Technology.

The power company in Dazhou, a city in Sichuan with 3.4 million people, imposed two-and-a-half hour power cuts this week and expanded that on Wednesday to three hours, according to the Shanghai news outlet The Paper.

The newspaper, Securities Times, said office buildings in Chengdu, the provincial capital, were told to shut off air conditioning.

The shutdowns add to challenges for the ruling Communist Party as Xi Jinping, the country’s most powerful leader in decades, prepares to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as leader at a meeting in October or November.

Growth in factory output and retail sales weakened in July, setting back China’s economic recovery after Shanghai and other industrial centres were shut down starting in late March to fight coronavirus outbreaks.

The economy grew by just 2.5% compared to a year earlier in the first half of 2022, less than half the official annual goal of 5.5%.

Areas across central and northern China ordered emergency measures to ensure drinking water supplies after summer rain was as little as half normal levels.

The official Xinhua News Agency said fire engines carried water to two villages near Chongqing in the southwest.

Hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops across central and northern China wilted due to lack of water and high temperatures, according to the government. Some areas reported the summer growing season a failure.

The weather agency has warned temperatures in some areas could spike to 40C.

A subsidiary of Guoguang Co that makes pesticide and fertiliser closed from Monday through at least Saturday, according to a company announcement through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Makers of solar power equipment in Sichuan including Tongwei Solar and GCL-Poly Energy said they received notices to ration power.

Tongwei said the “power cut and production shutdown have not had much impact”, the business news outlet East Money reported.

China faced similar strains last year when Guangdong province in the south east, one of the world’s most important manufacturing centres, ordered factories to shut down after hydropower reservoirs ran low due to sparse rain.

The government has allocated millions for drought relief in Hebei and Shanxi provinces and the Inner Mongolia region in the north and Liaoning province in the north east, according to Xinhua.

“Some small and medium-size rivers are so dry that they have stopped flowing,” the report said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse (John Bazemore/AP)
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
Trumpeters from the Royal Guard play during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony (Odd Andersen/AP)
Norway discharges 30 members of the royal guard for illegal drug use
Chandra Shekhar went missing 38 years ago (AP)
Missing Indian soldier’s body found on glacier after 38 years
The Artemis rocket moves slowly to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre (Terry Renna/AP)
Nasa’s moon rocket moved to launch pad for first test flight
Wildfires rage in eastern Spain (Alberto Saiz/AP)
Ten injured while leaving stopped train near wildfire in Spain
Smoke rises over the site of an explosion at a Russian ammunition depot in Crimea (AP)
Ammunition explodes at depot in Crimea
Graffiti of maps of Kosovo and Serbian coat of arms and flag, that reads ‘No surrender’, in the Serb-dominated part of the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo (Bojan Slavkovic/AP)
EU to host Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels as tension grows
R Kelly performs in 2013 (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
R Kelly jury to hear opening statements at trial in Chicago
Haruyuki Takahashi (Issei Kato/Pool/AP)
Ex-member of Tokyo Olympics organising committee arrested on bribery suspicions
A burnt oil tanker at a petrol station in Pattani province (Sumeth Panpetch/AP)
Southern Thailand hit by wave of arson and bombings

More from Press and Journal

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0
Maryculter Woods could offset the carbon dioxide of 84 people. Supplied by Justin Thomas
Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions
0