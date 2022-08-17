Ten injured while leaving stopped train near wildfire in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ten injured while leaving stopped train near wildfire in Spain

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 1:08 pm
Wildfires rage in eastern Spain (Alberto Saiz/AP)
Wildfires rage in eastern Spain (Alberto Saiz/AP)

An approaching wildfire in eastern Spain caused a train driver to stop and prepare to change direction to avoid the flames, and several passengers were injured when they got off rather than wait, authorities said.

The train was travelling in the Valencia region on Tuesday when the driver decided to reverse because of the wildfire advancing from around the town of Bejis, further east.

Some passengers got off the train when it stopped in the countryside, including some who broke windows to escape, officials said.

Ten people were injured, Spanish state news agency Efe reported.

The government of Castellon province on Wednesday tweeted a video of firefighters running for their lives as towering flames from the Bejis fire roared behind them.

The wildfire is one of two still raging out of control in eastern Spain. South of Valencia city, a bigger fire around the Val d’Ebo area has forced more than 1,500 people to evacuate towns and villages since the weekend.

Valencia regional president Ximo Puig said on Wednesday that the Bejis fire had a perimeter of some 30 miles and had burned some 10,00 acres.

Spain Wildfires
A firefighter helicopter above a wildfire in Viver, eastern Spain on Wednesday (Alberto Saiz/AP)

He said the Val d’Ebo blaze had a perimeter of 50 miles and had scorched some 28,000 acres.

The European Forest Fire Information System says 679,000 acres have burned in wildfires so far this year in Spain, more than four times the country’s annual average of 165,000 acres since 2006, when records began.

In neighbouring Portugal, authorities said they hoped to bring under control a wildfire that has burned for 12 days and scorched large swaths of pine forest in the Serra da Estrela Natural Park.

Smoke from the Portugal fire reached Spain’s capital, Madrid, about 240 miles to the east, on Tuesday.

