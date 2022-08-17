Missing Indian soldier’s body found on glacier after 38 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Missing Indian soldier’s body found on glacier after 38 years

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 1:42 pm
Chandra Shekhar went missing 38 years ago (AP)
Chandra Shekhar went missing 38 years ago (AP)

The remains of an Indian army soldier have been found more than 38 years after he went missing on a glacier at the highest point along the heavily militarised contested border between India and Pakistan in Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The soldier and 17 other colleagues were occupying a ridge on Siachen Glacier, high in the Karakoram range in disputed Kashmir’s Ladakh region, in May 1984, when they were hit by an avalanche, officials said.

The bodies of 13 soldiers were recovered, but five remained missing.

A team of soldiers on Monday found human remains at the glacier with an identity disc saying they belonged to Chandra Shekhar, one of the missing men, the Indian army said.

India Kashmir Missing Soldier
Indian army soldiers train at the Siachen base camp, in Indian Kashmir (Channi Anand/AP)

Shekhar was part of the first Indian army units to occupy the 47-mile glacier in 1984 amid pitched battles with soldiers from Pakistan, which also controls part of divided Kashmir.

Both nuclear-armed neighbours claim all of the region. The glacier, considered the world’s highest battlefield, was uninhabited before Indian troops moved there.

Since then, the two countries have deployed troops at elevations of up to 21,982 feet. They have fought intermittent skirmishes on the glacier, but more Indian and Pakistani troops have died from the gruelling conditions than from hostile fire.

In 2017, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in three avalanches. In 2012, an avalanche in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir killed 140 people, including 129 Pakistani soldiers.

Discussions between India and Pakistan on demilitarising the glacier have been unsuccessful.

Shekhar’s remains were being flown on Wednesday to his native village in northern Uttarakhand state following a funeral with full military honours, the army said.

[[title]]

[[text]]

