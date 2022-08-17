Norway discharges 30 members of the royal guard for illegal drug use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Norway discharges 30 members of the royal guard for illegal drug use

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 1:50 pm
Trumpeters from the Royal Guard play during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony (Odd Andersen/AP)
Trumpeters from the Royal Guard play during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony (Odd Andersen/AP)

Thirty members of Norway’s prestigious royal guards unit will be discharged for using illegal drugs while on leave, the Norwegian armed forces said on Wednesday.

The military was tipped off about illegal drug use among conscripts during a private party this summer.

Five initially admitted taking drugs but 25 more eventually confessed they had done the same.

All 30 were members of the His Majesty the King’s Guard army unit, Norwegian broadcaster NRK and the VG newspaper said.

Armed forces spokesman Brage Steinson Wiik-Hansen told NRK the conscripts will now be discharged from the military.

No details were given on what kind of drugs they took. Norway made military service mandatory for men and women in 2015.

“All personnel in the armed forces have a duty to notify if they discover or become aware of dealing with illegal drugs among employees or conscripts,” Mr Steinson Wiik-Hansen told NRK.

The King’s Guard is tasked with protecting Norway’s royal family. Its members perform a changing of the guard outside the royal palace in Oslo every day, sporting a dark blue uniform with a plumed bowler hat.

The unit also performs for special occasions, including the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize.

