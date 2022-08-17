Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 3:14 pm
Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse (John Bazemore/AP)
Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse (John Bazemore/AP)

Former former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani faced a special grand jury on Wednesday under a judge’s order to appear before the panel investigating attempts by former US president Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

News cameras swarmed around Mr Giuliani, former lawyer for Mr Trump, as he stepped out of a car on Wednesday and walked up the steps into the Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta.

Mr Giuliani told reporters that he would not talk about his evidence.

“Grand juries, as I recall, are secret,” he told reporters.

“They ask the questions and we’ll see.”

Grand jury secrecy rules prohibit people present during grand jury testimony from discussing it, but that prohibition does not apply to witnesses. Mr Giuliani is a former federal prosecutor.

Georgia election investigation
Rudy Giuliani is testifying before a special grand jury investigating attempts by former president Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia (John Bazemore/AP)

It is unclear how much he will be willing to say now that his lawyers have been informed he is a target of the investigation.

Questioning will take place behind closed doors because the special grand jury proceedings are secret.

Yet his appearance is another high-profile step in a rapidly escalating investigation that has ensnared several Trump allies and brought heightened scrutiny to the desperate and ultimately failed efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

It is one of several investigations into Mr Trump’s actions in office as he lays the groundwork for another run at the White House in 2024.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis opened her investigation after the disclosure of a remarkable January 2, 2021, phone call between Mr Trump and Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.

During the call Mr Trump suggested that Mr Raffensperger could “find” the exact number of votes that would be needed to flip the election results in Georgia.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He has described the call as “perfect”.

Ms Willis last month filed petitions to compel testimony from seven Trump associates and advisers.

She has also said she is considering calling Mr Trump himself to testify, and the former president has hired a legal team in Atlanta that includes a prominent criminal defence attorney.

In seeking Mr Giuliani’s testimony, Willis noted that he was both a personal lawyer for Mr Trump and a lead lawyer for his 2020 campaign.

She recalled in a petition how Mr Giuliani and others appeared at a state Senate committee meeting in late 2020 and presented a video that Mr Giuliani said showed election workers producing “suitcases” of unlawful ballots from unknown sources, outside the view of election poll watchers.

The claims of fraud were debunked by Georgia election officials within 24 hours.

Yet Mr Giuliani continued to make statements to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings claiming widespread election fraud using the debunked video, Ms Willis noted in her filing.

Ms Willis wrote in the court filing that Mr Giuliani’s hearing appearance and testimony were “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Trumpeters from the Royal Guard play during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony (Odd Andersen/AP)
Norway discharges 30 members of the royal guard for illegal drug use
Chandra Shekhar went missing 38 years ago (AP)
Missing Indian soldier’s body found on glacier after 38 years
The Artemis rocket moves slowly to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre (Terry Renna/AP)
Nasa’s moon rocket moved to launch pad for first test flight
Wildfires rage in eastern Spain (Alberto Saiz/AP)
Ten injured while leaving stopped train near wildfire in Spain
Smoke rises over the site of an explosion at a Russian ammunition depot in Crimea (AP)
Ammunition explodes at depot in Crimea
Graffiti of maps of Kosovo and Serbian coat of arms and flag, that reads ‘No surrender’, in the Serb-dominated part of the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo (Bojan Slavkovic/AP)
EU to host Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels as tension grows
R Kelly performs in 2013 (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
R Kelly jury to hear opening statements at trial in Chicago
Haruyuki Takahashi (Issei Kato/Pool/AP)
Ex-member of Tokyo Olympics organising committee arrested on bribery suspicions
A burnt oil tanker at a petrol station in Pattani province (Sumeth Panpetch/AP)
Southern Thailand hit by wave of arson and bombings
A dried riverbed is exposed in south-west China (Chinatopix Via AP)
Chinese factories shut down after drought hits power supplies

More from Press and Journal

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0
Maryculter Woods could offset the carbon dioxide of 84 people. Supplied by Justin Thomas
Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions
0