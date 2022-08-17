Venice mayor outraged at surfers motoring down Grand Canal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Venice mayor outraged at surfers motoring down Grand Canal

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 4:52 pm
The Grand Canal in Venice (John Walton/PA)
The Grand Canal in Venice (John Walton/PA)

Two surfers who sped down Venice’s Grand Canal on motorised boards on Wednesday have been identified and the boards confiscated, the city’s mayor said.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted a video on social media showing two surfers heading down the waterway as the sun rose in the distance.

The mayor asked for help in apprehending what he called “two overbearing imbeciles who are making a mockery of the city”, and promised dinner for anyone who identified them.

In a later post, he said their boards had been confiscated and that the two would soon be apprehended.

He did not specify what punishment they face, but the city has a long list of rules governing the behaviour of visitors.

Venice has long suffered over-tourism, and with it lapses in decorum by visitors.

The city fined two German travellers £830 in 2019 for making coffee on the 430-year-old Rialto Bridge.

Visitors also are prohibited from swimming in the canals and from eating on the steps of monuments.

From next year, day-trippers will have to pay a visitor’s tax to help offset the elevated costs of providing services in the canal city.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Finland PM denies taking drugs at ‘wild’ party
Chelsea have pledged to impose the strongest punishment on a spectator who allegedly racially abused Son Heung-min (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ after alleged racism towards Son Heung-min
A MiG-31 fighter jet from the Russian air force lands at the Chkalovsk air base in the Kaliningrad region (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service photo via AP)
Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Baltic enclave
A screengrab from Saudi state television of doctoral student Salma al-Shehab speaking to a journalist in 2014 (Saudi state television via AP)
Leeds University doctoral student sentenced to 34 years in Saudi prison
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaking at a news conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
German chancellor condemns Holocaust denial in call with Israeli PM
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is himself an ethnic Tigrayan (Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP)
Ethiopia brands WHO chief’s Tigray comments ‘unethical’
Chelsea’s high-profile signing of teenage talent Carney Chukwuemeka, pictured, is at the heart of increased trust in the club’s academy bosses (Mike Egerton/PA)
Neil Bath playing important role in recruitment as Chelsea pursue young talent
Beaches in Marseille were forced to close following thunderstorms on Wednesday (Daniel Cole/AP)
Three killed and 12 injured in storm on French island of Corsica
Among those making guilty pleas was well-known political activist Joshua Wong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Hong Kong political activists plead guilty amid crackdown
Flames burn beyond Giorgio Armani’s villa on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria (Armani Press Office Via AP)
Fashion designer Giorgio Armani flees wildfire on Sicilian island retreat

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Tattoo Show
First Aberdeen Tattoo Show in more than 10 years cancelled due to 'unexpected circumstances'
Wild campers in the dunes of Ceannabeinne beach near Durness in Sutherland, where restrictions have now been put in place. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Campers asked to stay away from two Highland beaches to help protect them
0
A Boeing 737-800 operated by Tui. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Tui flight descended for nearly a minute before crew noticed
0
Bricks Group put forward renewed proposals for a Courtyard by Marriott on the Ironworks site.
Ironworks to be demolished and replaced by a 155-bed hotel in Inverness city centre…
0
Audrey Nicoll has sought assurance from Post Office for future of services.
Talks under way to reopen two Aberdeen post offices that closed last year
0
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons join major exercise in Australia
0