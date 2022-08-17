Opening arguments made as R Kelly faces trial on sex charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opening arguments made as R Kelly faces trial on sex charges

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 9:02 pm
R Kelly (Frank Micelotta/AP)
R Kelly (Frank Micelotta/AP)

R Kelly kept an ugly side of his life hidden as he escaped poverty in Chicago and rose to pop music stardom, a prosecutor told jurors at the singer’s trial on charges accusing him of enticing girls for sex and rigging a 2008 child pornography case.

Kelly’s lead lawyer implored jurors during her opening statement at the federal trial in Chicago not to accept what she said was the prosecution’s portrayal of her client as “a monster”.

Going back to the 1990s, much of the world knew Kelly solely by his hit songs, including the chart-topping inspirational anthem I Believe I Can Fly, US assistant attorney Jason Julien said.

But “Kelly had another side … a hidden side, a dark side,” he added.

“This trial is about Kelly’s hidden side.”

Kelly, 55, faces multiple charges, including enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 child pornography trial at which he was acquitted.

Kelly, who has denied any wrongdoing, has been trailed for decades by complaints and allegations about his sexual behaviour.

The scrutiny intensified after the #MeToo era and the 2019 six-part documentary Surviving R Kelly that detailed sex abuse allegations involving women and teenage girls.

Defence lawyer Jennifer Bonjean told jurors that Kelly, in part because of intellectual challenges that included illiteracy, was forced to rely on others as his career took off and that he was sometimes led astray by those in his circle of associates.

“Mr Kelly can also be a victim,” she said.

R Kelly
R Kelly is on trial (Amr Alfiky/AP)

A conviction in Chicago could add decades to a 30-year prison sentence he already received from a New York federal judge for charges that he used his fame to sexually abuse other young fans.

Sitting at a defence table as the prosecutor spoke, Kelly occasionally shook his head as Mr Julien described Kelly manipulating and controlling girls, even beating them if they did not comply with strict rules that included calling him “daddy”.

Mr Julien sought to give jurors a sense of the scale of Kelly’s alleged exploitation, saying he “repeatedly” had sex with girls who were just 14, 15 and 16 years old, “multiple girls, hundreds of times”.

He told jurors that the evidence includes at least three videos showing Kelly having sex with underage girls.

“We’re not going to play hours of child pornography and make you watch it,” the prosecutor said, explaining they would see excerpts.

He added: “The videos are difficult to watch.

“But it is important to watch … to understand what happened.”

Kelly nodded his head in agreement when his lawyer told jurors Kelly is not looking for for special treatment, just a fair trial.

“When the government wants to paint him as a monster … you remember we are talking about a human being,” Ms Bonjean said.

She said jurors should not succumb to what she called “a mob justice climate” surrounding Kelly, alluding to Surviving R Kelly and years of harsh social media accounts of him.

“It is true that Mr Kelly is imperfect,” she said.

“On his journey from poverty to stardom, he stumbled along the way.”

R Kelly trial
Derrel McDavid is a co-defendant (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

But, she said, she was confident jurors would ultimately find him not guilty.

After jurors acquitted Kelly at his state trial in 2008, some later explained that they felt they had no choice because the girl did not give evidence.

The woman, now in her 30s and referred to in court filings as Minor 1, will be the government’s star witness.

During the trial, she will be referred to by a single pseudonym, Jane, in court.

She is expected to give evidence that she was on video having sex with Kelly.

A central focus will be whether Kelly threatened and paid off Minor 1.

That’s the allegation underpinning one of the charges against Kelly, conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Kelly also faces four counts of enticement of minors for sex, one each for four other accusers.

They, too, are expected to give evidence.

Two Kelly associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants.

McDavid is accused of helping Kelly fix the 2008 trial, while Brown is charged with receiving child pornography.

R Kelly trial
Milton Brown is a co-defendant (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

Like Kelly, they also have denied wrongdoing.

The jury was impanelled on Tuesday night with prosecutors and defence lawyers arguing toward the end of the process about whether the government was improperly attempting to keep some black people off the jury.

Kelly is black.

About half the 12 jurors impanelled were identified as black by the judge, prosecutor and defence lawyers.

There are also five alternates.

