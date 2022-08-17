The time is right for a reset – Sir Jim Ratcliffe interested in buying Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

The time is right for a reset – Sir Jim Ratcliffe interested in buying Man Utd

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 9:44 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 7:59 am
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be interested in buying Manchester United if the Premier League club was for sale.

The British billionaire, who owns Ineos and is a United fan, was unsuccessful in his bid to buy Chelsea in May and has now turned his attention to the Red Devils, the PA news agency understands.

The news comes after Bloomberg reported the Glazers are contemplating selling a minority stake in the club.

Manchester United fans regularly protest against the Glazers
Manchester United fans regularly protest against the Glazers (Martin Rickett/PA)

Radcliffe recently tried to buy Chelsea, with his late offer being rejected as Todd Boehly was successful in taking over from Roman Abramovich.

A spokesperson for Ineos said the company would be interested in purchasing a smaller stake with a view to eventually buying the club.

“If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership,” an Ineos spokesperson said in the Times.

“This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset.”

Ineos is interested in growing its sporting portfolio as it already owns French Ligue 1 side Nice and Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport. It also sponsors the cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, which was formerly Team Sky.

The Glazers are hugely unpopular with United fans, who are unhappy at the club’s ownership model and declining performances on the pitch, having not won a Premier League title in nine years. The supporters regularly protest against them.

Manchester United did not comment on the story.

It comes on the same day that Elon Musk joked about buying the club.

The Tesla founder, who is a billionaire, made reference to United in a tweet.

Musk wrote: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!

“Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

He later clarified that “this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”

The Glazers have also started exclusive talks with US private equity firm Apollo, over selling a minority stake in the Old Trafford club, it is understood.

United’s majority shareholders since 2005, the Glazers are only thought to be prepared to sell a small stake in the club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Fans for Diversity’s Anwar Uddin (centre) wants to simplify conversations in football (Yui Mok/PA)
Anwar Uddin – complicated language can confuse fans when it comes to diversity
Matheus Nunes has signed a five-year deal at Wolves with a one-year option (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Wolves sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes for club record fee
Marc Roberts will miss out through injury for Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Marc Roberts sidelined as Birmingham host Wigan
Manchester United have reportedly reached out to Chelsea about a loan deal for Christian Pulisic (Mike Egerton/PA)
Football rumours: Manchester United circling loan deal for Christian Pulisic
Catriona Matthew cemented Team Europe’s first win on American soil in the Solheim Cup (Steve Paston/PA)
On this day in 2013: Europe win Solheim Cup on American soil for first…
Action pics from Scotland v USA in the final Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture. Scotland's Calum MacLeod. CR0037374 17/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Shane Burger says Scotland weren't clinical in USA defeat despite Calum MacLeod heroics
Rafael Nadal has been knocked out of the Western and Southern Open after going down to Borna Coric in three gruelling sets (Adam Davy/PA)
Rafael Nadal goes down to Borna Coric in injury return
LeBron James has come to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a mammoth contract extension which will make him the highest-earning player in NBA history (Ashley Landis/AP)
LeBron James to remain a Los Angeles Laker with £80.6million contract extension
Premier League clubs’ combined revenues could reach £6billion by 2023 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19
Judd Trump won in Germany (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Waistcoat issue resolved for Judd Trump after suitcase drama in Germany

More from Press and Journal

Missing peterhead woman
Appeal launched to find missing Peterhead woman
M&S will be hosting Early Learning Centre at their Union Square location. Supplied by M&S.
M&S in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre opens interactive Early Learning Centre shop
0
Animated picture of Stillstrom buoy.
Oh buoy: Port of Aberdeen to study new charging system with Maersk venture
0
Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Buckie councillor resigns after just 103 days in role
0
Brora Primary School. Picture supplied by Google Maps.
Brora Primary School and nursery shut due to burst water pipe
0
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
What YOU need to know ahead of the 2022/23 North Caledonian League season kicking…
0