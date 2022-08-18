Prominent cleric among 21 killed in Kabul mosque bombing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prominent cleric among 21 killed in Kabul mosque bombing

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 8:58 am
Taliban fighters and local residents gather around a mosque that has been bombed in Kabul, Afghanistan (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Taliban fighters and local residents gather around a mosque that has been bombed in Kabul, Afghanistan (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul during evening prayers has killed at least 21 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 33 others, witnesses and police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on Wednesday night, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power.

Several children were reported to be among the wounded.

The so-called Islamic State group’s local affiliate has stepped up attacks targeting the Taliban and civilians since the former insurgents’ takeover last August as US and Nato troops were in the final stages of their withdrawal from the country.

Mourners carry the body of a victim of a mosque bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan
Mourners carry the body of a victim of a mosque bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Last week, the extremists claimed responsibility for killing a prominent Taliban cleric at his religious centre in Kabul.

Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul’s Taliban police chief, gave the figures to the Associated Press (AP) for the bombing at the Siddiquiya mosque in the city’s Kher Khanna neighbourhood.

A witness told the AP the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber.

The killed cleric was Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli, the witness said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the explosion and vowed that the “perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and will be punished”.

There were fears the casualty numbers could rise further.

On Thursday morning, one witness to the blast who gave his name as Qyaamuddin told the AP he believed as many as 25 people may have been killed in the blast.

“It was evening prayer time, and I was attending the prayer with others, when the explosion happened,” Qyaamuddin said.

Mourners carry the body of a victim of a mosque bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan
Mourners carry the body of a victim of the bombing (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Some Afghans go by a single name.

AP journalists could see the blue-roofed, Sunni mosque from a nearby hillside.

The Taliban parked police trucks and other vehicles at the mosque, while several men carried out one coffin for a victim of the attack.

A US-led invasion toppled the previous Taliban government, which had hosted al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan, following the September 11 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

Since regaining power, the former insurgents have faced a crippling economic crisis as the international community, which does not recognise the Taliban government, froze funding to the country.

On Thursday, the Taliban hosted a gathering of 3,000 tribal elders, religious scholars and others in Kandahar, their state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.

It was not immediately clear what topics they planned to discuss.

Separately, the Taliban confirmed on Wednesday that they had captured and killed Mehdi Mujahid in western Herat province as he was trying to cross the border into Iran.

Mujahid was a former Taliban commander in the district of Balkhab in northern Sar-e-Pul province, and the only member of the minority Shiite Hazara community among the Taliban ranks.

Mujahid had turned against the Taliban over the past year, after opposing decisions made by Taliban leaders in Kabul.

