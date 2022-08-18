Rafael Nadal positive about US Open prospects despite defeat in Cincinnati

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rafael Nadal positive about US Open prospects despite defeat in Cincinnati

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 10:43 am
Rafael Nadal returned from the abdominal injury he suffered at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Rafael Nadal returned from the abdominal injury he suffered at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Rafael Nadal spoke positively about his US Open prospects despite losing his first match since Wimbledon to Borna Coric at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The 22-time grand slam champion is back on tour after recovering from the abdominal muscle tear that forced him to pull out ahead of the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Nadal will go into the year’s final grand slam undercooked, though, after a 7-6 (9) 4-6 6-3 defeat by Croatian Coric, who is himself working his way back from long-term injury troubles.

Nadal, who won the first two grand slams of the year to move ahead in the all-time standings, will play in New York for the first time since 2019, when he won his fourth title there.

The Spaniard said: “I’m probably going to do some tests after here to confirm that everything stays the way that we want. I am positive. I was able to have a week of practice here, trying my best every single day, practising much better than the way that I played today, honestly.

“Of course it’s better to win but, at the same time, there remains one week and a half for me before New York. I am sad to not play well here, this tournament is important, but I have to move forward mentally.

“In terms of practice, I need to start to be in a grand slam mode, practising the way that I need to practise to be competitive since the beginning there, and I hope I will be able to make that happen.”

Coric, a former world number 12, was sidelined for more than a year after shoulder surgery so a third career victory over Nadal was a huge moment.

The 25-year-old said: “I was out for the last two years. I didn’t play on the big stage and in front of a crowd. I was honestly just looking forward to playing this match. Now obviously that I have won, it’s just kind of crazy.”

