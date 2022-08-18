Fashion designer Giorgio Armani flees wildfire on Sicilian island retreat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fashion designer Giorgio Armani flees wildfire on Sicilian island retreat

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 10:56 am
Flames burn beyond Giorgio Armani’s villa on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria (Armani Press Office Via AP)
Flames burn beyond Giorgio Armani’s villa on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria (Armani Press Office Via AP)

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens of other people fled their holiday villas overnight as firefighters worked to extinguish the remains of two wildfires on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria.

A photo shows flames that appear to encroach on Armani’s villa, but his press office said they stopped short of the property.

Armani and guests evacuated to a boat in the harbour overnight.

The head of the region’s civil protection agency, Salvatore Cocina, said arson was suspected in two wildfires that forced around 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island.

Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani (Michel Euler/AP)

Firefighters used Canadair planes to douse the flames, along with ground teams to protect homes. Authorities said no structures appeared to have been lost.

The island’s mayor, Vincenzo Campo, told the ANSA news agency that two Canadairs were working to put out the last flames on difficult terrain and that the wind had dropped off.

“After the great fear of last evening and the night spent at work, Pantelleria is returning to normal,” Mr Campo said. “It seems the worst is over.”

Local officials appealed for any information that would help identify the cause of the blaze, which started at two points quarter-of-a-mile (400 metres) apart.

Pantelleria, located between Sicily and Tunisia, is a popular beach and trekking destination hosting ancient archaeological sites and natural geographic formations.

