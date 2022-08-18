Hong Kong political activists plead guilty amid crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hong Kong political activists plead guilty amid crackdown

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 11:48 am
Among those making guilty pleas was well-known political activist Joshua Wong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Authorities in Chinese-controlled Hong Kong say 29 out of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with “conspiracy to commit subversion” under a tough National Security Law entered guilty pleas on Thursday.

The news came as the Beijing government seeks to further silence opposition voices in the regional financial hub.

Thursday’s court proceedings follow a sweeping campaign against those speaking out against demands for absolute loyalty to China’s ruling Communist Party.

The 47 democracy activists, aged 23 to 64, were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law and detained last year over their involvement in an unofficial primary election in 2020 that authorities said was a plot to paralyse Hong Kong’s government.

The primary showed strong support for candidates willing to challenge the Beijing-backed local government.

Among those making guilty pleas were well-known political activists including Joshua Wong and Benny Tai, Hong Kong media said.

Media reporting restrictions were lifted for the cases, which will start next month at Hong Kong’s high court.

Pro-democracy activists elected from unofficial pro-democracy primaries (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge that it would retain its own legal, economic and social systems for 50 years.

Despite the steady deterioration of those special rights promised to the territory under a “one country, two systems” framework, it retains the system of British common law, independent from Communist Party dictates that determine legal outcomes on the mainland.

During Thursday’s hearing, Wong, who remains in detention, said the primary election allowed people from Hong Kong to express their political will.

“Our vote is our voice, being heard in the global community,” Wong said.

Former law professor Benny Tai was one of the main organisers of the primaries (AP)

About 2,000 Hong Kong residents have been detained and the main opposition Apple Daily newspaper shut down since 2019 pro-democracy protests.

More have been arrested over ensuing actions, including 90-year-old Catholic cardinal Joseph Zen, while political speech and public gatherings have been frozen by uncertainty about where the authorities’ red lines are set.

China responded to the protests by imposing the sweeping National Security Law, rounding up opposition figures in the media and civil society, and reorganising the local legislative council to ensure only pro-Beijing figures could hold office.

