German chancellor condemns Holocaust denial in call with Israeli PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

German chancellor condemns Holocaust denial in call with Israeli PM

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 1:30 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 2:02 pm
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaking at a news conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaking at a news conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)

German chancellor Olaf Scholz told Israel’s prime minister that he condemns any attempts to deny or downplay the Holocaust, offering reassurance after Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas sparked outrage with remarks to that effect earlier this week.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Mr Scholz in Berlin, Mr Abbas on Tuesday accused Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years.

Mr Scholz, who was standing next to Mr Abbas, did not immediately react to the comments but later strongly criticised them.

Mr Scholz’s office said the German leader spoke by phone on Thursday with Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid to discuss relations between their countries.

Mahmoud Abbas, left, and Olaf Scholz
Mahmoud Abbas, left, and Olaf Scholz held a joint news conference in Berlin on Tuesday (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)

“The chancellor emphasised that he sharply condemns any attempt to deny or relativise the Holocaust,” Mr Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

“The comments by President Abbas in Berlin were intolerable and completely unacceptable to (the chancellor) and the entire German government,” Mr Hebestreit added.

“Keeping alive the memory of the civilisational rupture of the Shoah is an everlasting responsibility of this and every German government,” he added, referring to the Holocaust by the commonly used Hebrew word.

Mr Lapid’s office said he thanked Mr Scholz both in his role as Israeli prime minister and as the son of Holocaust survivors.

Post-war German governments have long argued that the word Holocaust refers to a unique crime: the systematic murder of six million European Jews by the Nazis and their henchmen during the Third Reich.

Mr Abbas appeared on Wednesday to walk back his comments.

Mahmoud Abbas
Mahmoud Abbas’ remarks drew outrage in Europe, the United States and Israel (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)

His office said in a written statement that the Palestinian leader’s reference “was not intended to deny the singularity of the Holocaust that occurred in the last century”.

While Mr Abbas’ remarks drew outrage in Europe, the United States and Israel — Mr Lapid called them “not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie” — Mr Scholz received criticism as well for not intervening immediately at the news conference held at his chancellery.

“That a relativisation of the Holocaust, especially in Germany, at a press conference in the Federal Chancellery, goes unchallenged, I consider scandalous,” Josef Schuster, the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said.

Mr Abbas’ comments came in response to an Associated Press question about the the 50th anniversary of the attack by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, which resulted in the death of 11 members of the Israeli team and a German police officer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin ( Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
Berlin police investigate Palestinian president’s Holocaust comments
Umar Patek, an Indonesian militant charged in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, left, sits with his lawyer during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
Reduction in Bali bombmaker’s sentence will cause distress, says Australian PM
At least two people are dead after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport, officials said (KION-TV via AP)
Two dead after plane collision in California
Casemiro could be moving to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
James ‘Whitey’ Bulger (US Marshals Service via AP)
Three men charged over prison death of Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger
(PA)
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Gianluca Scamacca (Nigel French/PA)
‘Plenty more to come’ from West Ham signing Gianluca Scamacca
Hadi Matar, 24, left, and defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, right, talk after an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Matar was arrested Aug. 12 after he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Salman Rushdie in front of a horrified crowd. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty
Dina Asher-Smith was back in action at the European Championships after pulling up during the 100m final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to take phone

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room