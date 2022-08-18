Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Baltic enclave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Baltic enclave

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 3:22 pm
A MiG-31 fighter jet from the Russian air force lands at the Chkalovsk air base in the Kaliningrad region (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service photo via AP)
A MiG-31 fighter jet from the Russian air force lands at the Chkalovsk air base in the Kaliningrad region (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

The Russian military said on Thursday it had deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country’s Kaliningrad region, a move that comes amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Russia’s defence ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles arrived at the Chkalovsk airbase in the Baltic Sea enclave as part of “additional measures of strategic deterrence”.

The ministry said the warplanes would be put on round-the-clock alert.

Three MiG-31 fighter jets at the Chkalovsk air base in the Kaliningrad region
MiG-31 fighter jets at the Chkalovsk air base in the Kaliningrad region (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

A video released by the defence ministry showed the fighters arriving at the base but not carrying the missiles, which were apparently delivered separately.

Finland’s defence ministry said on Thursday that two Russian MiG-31 fighter jets were suspected of having violated Finnish airspace in the Gulf of Finland off the southern town of Porvoo, west of Helsinki. The Nordic country’s border guard started a preliminary investigation into the incident.

The deployment of Kinzhal missiles to Kaliningrad as Russia’s campaign in Ukraine nears the sixth-month mark appeared intended to showcase the Russian military’s capability to threaten Nato assets. The region borders Nato members Poland and Lithuania.

Moscow has strongly criticised the deliveries of western weapons to Ukraine, accusing the US and its allies of fuelling the conflict.

The Russian military says the Kinzhal has a range of up to 2,000km (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept. Russia has used the weapon to strike several targets in Ukraine.

Kaliningrad’s location has put it in the forefront of Moscow’s efforts to counter what it described as Nato’s hostile policies. The Kremlin has methodically bolstered its military forces there, arming them with state-of-the-art weapons, including precision-guided Iskander missiles and an array of air defence systems.

“The events in Ukraine demonstrated that a clash with the collective West is a real possibility,” Russian foreign ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev said on Thursday, while emphasising that a “direct confrontation with the US and Nato isn’t in our interests”.

Speaking at a briefing, Mr Nechayev said “Russia as a nuclear power will continue to act with maximum responsibility” and “the Russian military doctrine envisages a nuclear response only in retaliation to an aggression involving weapons of mass destruction or in a situation when the very existence of the state comes under threat”.

The Russian military is equipped with conventional weapons that “allow it to fully implement the goals set by the Russian president”, he added.

“We proceed from the assumption that the US and Nato are aware where their aggressive anti-Russian rhetoric with an emphasis on a possible use of nuclear weapons can lead to,” Mr Nechayev added.

He said Russia believed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”, a view reaffirmed by five nuclear powers earlier this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin ( Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
Berlin police investigate Palestinian president’s Holocaust comments
Umar Patek, an Indonesian militant charged in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, left, sits with his lawyer during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
Reduction in Bali bombmaker’s sentence will cause distress, says Australian PM
At least two people are dead after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport, officials said (KION-TV via AP)
Two dead after plane collision in California
Casemiro could be moving to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
James ‘Whitey’ Bulger (US Marshals Service via AP)
Three men charged over prison death of Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger
(PA)
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Gianluca Scamacca (Nigel French/PA)
‘Plenty more to come’ from West Ham signing Gianluca Scamacca
Hadi Matar, 24, left, and defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, right, talk after an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Matar was arrested Aug. 12 after he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Salman Rushdie in front of a horrified crowd. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty
Dina Asher-Smith was back in action at the European Championships after pulling up during the 100m final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to take phone

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room