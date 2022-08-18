Myanmar’s Suu Kyi testifies in official secrets case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi testifies in official secrets case

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 4:02 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 4:16 pm
Aung San Suu Kyi denied all the accusations in the case against her (Peter Dejong/AP)
Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has testified in a prison courtroom in the capital for the first time in her official secrets case, a legal official has said.

Ms Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the military ousted her government last year, is being tried in Naypyitaw with Australian economist Sean Turnell and three former cabinet members on the same charge, which is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Ms Suu Kyi denied all the accusations in the case against her and pleaded not guilty, the legal official said.

Mr Turnell, an economist at Sydney’s Macquarie University, was an adviser to Ms Suu Kyi.

Protesters hold posters of Aung San Suu Kyi
Protesters hold posters of Aung San Suu Kyi (AP)

The colonial-era secrets statute criminalises the possession, collection, recording, publishing or sharing of state information that is “directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy”.

The exact details of the alleged offence in the case have not been made public, although Myanmar state television, citing government statements, said last year that Mr Turnell had access to “secret state financial information” and had tried to flee the country.

Ms Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday to six years in prison on four corruption charges.

She was previously sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted on charges of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and another a corruption charge, bringing her total prison term to 17 years. Trials on several other charges are ongoing.

Ms Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say the charges are politically motivated and are an attempt to discredit her and legitimise the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from returning to politics.

Details of Thursday’s proceedings were not available because Ms Suu Kyi’s lawyers have been banned by a gag order since last year from revealing information about her trials, all of which are closed to the media and the public.

Medicals students carry images of Aung San Suu Kyi during a street march in Yangon last year
Medicals students carry images of Aung San Suu Kyi during a street march in Yangon last year (AP)

The legal official said Ms Suu Kyi appeared to be in good health.

Another co-defendant, former minister Kyaw Win, is scheduled to testify next week.

Mr Turnell testified last week, also denying the accusations against him. He and Ms Suu Kyi are both being held in the prison where the trial is being conducted in a special courtroom.

Ms Suu Kyi is also being tried there on an election fraud charge, which is punishable by up to three years in prison, and seven counts of corruption which each carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and a fine.

The army’s takeover last year was met with nationwide peaceful protests. After security forces unleashed lethal force against the protesters, some opponents of military rule turned to armed resistance in many areas.

