EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 6:08 pm
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks after a meeting with the Serbian president and Kosovo’s prime minister in Brussels on Thursday (Virginia Mayo/AP)
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks after a meeting with the Serbian president and Kosovo’s prime minister in Brussels on Thursday (Virginia Mayo/AP)

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed to reach an agreement on longstanding border and mutual recognition issues that have spiked tensions in the Balkans and added to Europe’s instability during the war in Ukraine, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti held talks in Brussels during a meeting that the EU’s top diplomat said took place “in a crisis management mode”.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, announced after the two leaders met: “Today, there is no agreement.”

He said Mr Kurti and Mr Vucic did consent to more discussions on a regular basis to hasten the process of normalising ties between their countries.

Kosovo’s prime minister Albin Kurti
Kosovo’s prime minister Albin Kurti, pictured, met with the Serbian president in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

There were no immediate comments from Mr Vucic and Mr Kurti. Serbian media said Mr Vucic would “address” his nation on Friday.

Kosovo is a former province of Serbia, which has refused to recognise the country’s 2008 declaration of independence. A Nato-led intervention in 1999 ended a war between Serbian forces and separatists in Kosovo and stopped Belgrade’s bloody crackdown against majority Kosovo Albanians.

The European Union has overseen years of talks to normalise their ties, saying that was one of the main preconditions for Kosovo and Serbia’s eventual membership in the 27-nation bloc.

The purpose of Thursday’s meeting “was to calm down the situation on the ground”, Mr Borrell said.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soared anew late last month when Mr Kurti’s government declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle licence plates would no longer be valid in Kosovo’s territory.

Minority Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with anger, putting up roadblocks, sounding air raid sirens and firing guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers. No-one was injured.

Under apparent pressure from the West, Mr Kurti postponed the implementation of the measure for a month, to September 1.

“We are at a critical time for Europe,” the EU’s Mr Borrell said.

“After the Russia invasion of Ukraine, we are facing a dramatic and very dangerous moment for our continent, and this is not a moment for increasing tensions.

“It is time for looking for solutions of long-standing issues.”

Along with Serbia, its allies Russia and China do not recognise Kosovo’s independence, which is supported by the United States and most other western states.

There are fears in the West that Russia could encourage Serbia into an armed intervention in northern Kosovo that would further destabilise the Balkans and shift at least some attention from its war in Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin ( Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
Berlin police investigate Palestinian president’s Holocaust comments
Umar Patek, an Indonesian militant charged in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, left, sits with his lawyer during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
Reduction in Bali bombmaker’s sentence will cause distress, says Australian PM
At least two people are dead after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport, officials said (KION-TV via AP)
Two dead after plane collision in California
Casemiro could be moving to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
James ‘Whitey’ Bulger (US Marshals Service via AP)
Three men charged over prison death of Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger
(PA)
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Gianluca Scamacca (Nigel French/PA)
‘Plenty more to come’ from West Ham signing Gianluca Scamacca
Hadi Matar, 24, left, and defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, right, talk after an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Matar was arrested Aug. 12 after he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Salman Rushdie in front of a horrified crowd. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty
Dina Asher-Smith was back in action at the European Championships after pulling up during the 100m final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to take phone

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room