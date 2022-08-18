Three men charged over prison death of Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Three men charged over prison death of Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 11:06 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 11:40 pm
James ‘Whitey’ Bulger (US Marshals Service via AP)
James ‘Whitey’ Bulger (US Marshals Service via AP)

Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said.

The charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J DeCologero and Sean McKinnon come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing.

The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018 hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.

Prosecutors allege Geas and DeCologero struck Bulger in the head multiple times and caused his death.

The Justice Department has also charged Geas, 55, and DeCologero, 48, with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, along with assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Geas faces a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, and McKinnon, 36, is charged separately with making false statements to a federal agent.

Geas and DeCologero were identified as suspects shortly after Bulger’s death, according to law enforcement officials at the time, but they remained uncharged as the investigation dragged on for years.

They were placed in solitary confinement throughout the probe, family members told The Boston Globe.

McKinnon’s mother told the newspaper that her son, who was Geas’ roommate at the time of Bulger’s killing, told her he did not know anything about the slaying.

Emails seeking comment were sent to lawyers for Geas and Bulger’s family. It was not immediately clear if McKinnon and DeCologero had attorneys to comment on their behalf.

Geas remains in prison in Hazelton and DeCologero is being held in another federal prison facility. McKinnon, who prosecutors say was on federal supervised release when the indictment was handed down, was arrested on Thursday in Florida.

Bulger’s family sued the Federal Bureau of Prisons and 30 unnamed employees of the prison system over his death, alleging that it appeared that the murderous gangster was “deliberately sent to his death” at the penitentiary nicknamed “Misery Mountain”.

Bulger was the third inmate killed in six months at USP Hazelton, where workers and advocates had long been warning about dangerous conditions. A federal judge dismissed the family’s lawsuit in January.

Bulger, who ran the largely Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and 80s, served as an FBI informant who exposed his gang’s main rival in an era when bringing down the Mafia was a top national priority for the FBI.

He later became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives.

Bulger fled Boston in late 1994 after his FBI handler, John Connolly Jr, warned him he was about to be indicted. With a two million dollars reward on his head, Bulger became one of the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” criminals.

After more than 16 years on the run, he was captured at age 81 in Santa Monica, California, where he had been living in a rent-controlled apartment near the beach with his long-time girlfriend, Catherine Greig.

A prison workers’ union official told The Associated Press in 2018 that sending Bulger to the troubled federal penitentiary that housed other New England gangsters was like giving him a “death sentence”.

His transfer to Hazelton was prompted by disciplinary issues, a federal law enforcement official told The Associated Press in 2018. The official insisted on anonymity because he was not authorised to release details. In February 2018, Bulger threatened an assistant supervisor at the prison in Florida, telling her “your day of reckoning is coming”.

DeCologero was part of an organised crime gang led by his uncle on Massachusetts’ North Shore called the “DeCologero Crew”.

He was convicted of buying heroin that was used to try to kill a teenage girl his uncle wanted dead because he feared she “would betray the crew to police”.

The heroin didn’t kill her, so another man broke her neck, dismembered her and buried her remains in the woods, court records say.

Geas was a close associate of the Mafia and acted as an enforcer, but was not an official “made” member because he is Greek, not Italian.

Geas and his brother were sentenced to life in prison in 2011 for their roles in several violent crimes, including the 2003 killing of Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno, a Genovese crime family boss in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Another mobster ordered Bruno’s killing because he was upset he had talked to the FBI, prosecutors said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin ( Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
Berlin police investigate Palestinian president’s Holocaust comments
Umar Patek, an Indonesian militant charged in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, left, sits with his lawyer during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
Reduction in Bali bombmaker’s sentence will cause distress, says Australian PM
At least two people are dead after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport, officials said (KION-TV via AP)
Two dead after plane collision in California
Casemiro could be moving to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
(PA)
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Gianluca Scamacca (Nigel French/PA)
‘Plenty more to come’ from West Ham signing Gianluca Scamacca
Hadi Matar, 24, left, and defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, right, talk after an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Matar was arrested Aug. 12 after he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Salman Rushdie in front of a horrified crowd. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty
Dina Asher-Smith was back in action at the European Championships after pulling up during the 100m final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to take phone
(Ultima Generazione Via AP)
Climate protesters target the Vatican’s Laocoon statue

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room