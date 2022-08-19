Thomas Tuchel handed one-match ban after clash with Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Tuchel handed one-match ban after clash with Antonio Conte

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 6:50 pm
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were sent off for their confrontation (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were sent off for their confrontation (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has been fined £35,000 and hit with a one-match touchline ban over his clash with Antonio Conte in Sunday’s derby clash with Tottenham.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has also been fined £15,000 after both managers admitted improper conduct in several touchline clashes in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel’s touchline ban has been suspended temporarily though, allowing the Chelsea manager to take his place in the dugout in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Leeds.

The German’s ban has been given a stay of execution until the publication of written reasons from the independent commission that adjudicated on the punishments.

Tuchel and Conte squared up to each other several times on the touchline in Sunday’s London derby, with both managers being sent off at full-time.

“An independent regulatory commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3,” read an FA statement.

“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday, August 14 2022 was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing.

“These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel’s one-match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decision that will be made available in due course.”

Conte will be free to take his place on the touchline in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonio Conte File Photo
Antonio Conte, pictured, has been fined after his clashes with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea (Steve Welsh/PA)

Tuchel must wait for further clarification on the status of his one-match ban, however, amid the new disciplinary process with the independent commission’s involvement.

That is sure to frustrate Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, who on Friday admitted he would be disappointed to see Tuchel on the touchline this weekend.

“He won’t be there, right? Are they saying he might be able to be on the bench?” said Marsch, ahead of the FA ruling.

“That doesn’t seem right does it? If you get a red card, you’re out of the match.

“I will be disappointed if they allow him to be on the bench.

“There is a simple rule in football, whether it’s soccer or football, if you get a red card you can’t play the next match.”

