Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 10:32 pm
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has confirmed he is in talks over a new Chelsea contract (Joe Giddens/PA)
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has confirmed he is in talks over a new Chelsea contract (Joe Giddens/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he is in talks with Chelsea over a contract extension.

The German coach’s current deal already runs until 2024, but Chelsea’s new owners are keen to keep him in west London for the long term.

Tuchel signed an 18-month contract on replacing Frank Lampard at the helm in January 2021.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Todd Boehly, pictured, and Chelsea’s new owners are keen to see Thomas Tuchel commit his long-term future to the Blues (John Walton/PA)

The former Paris St Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss then penned an extension after leading the Blues to the Champions League title in 2022.

New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have been impressed by Tuchel’s tenure, and Chelsea’s new chiefs want to keep the 48-year-old at the Stamford Bridge tiller.

Asked about his contract situation, Tuchel said: “There are talks. But I think given the situation where we come from, and where we are in the middle of the transfer period, I think it is the very best if I focus on my team and on sports and on being competitive.

“My people talk to the owners and take care of everything else.

“You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it. So it’s a good thing.”

Chelsea face Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday with Tuchel able to take his place in the dugout despite being hit with FA punishments following his clash with Tottenham coach Antonio Conte during last weekend’s derby.

Thomas Tuchel File Photo
Thomas Tuchel, right of centre, clash ed with Antonio Conte in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

The Blues boss has received a one-match touchline ban, but that has been suspended pending the written judgement from the independent disciplinary commission.

Tuchel was fined £35,000 and Conte £15,000 for improper conduct, as the two coaches were sent off at full-time following the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel faces a further wait for the outcome of a FA investigation into his post-match comments, suggesting “maybe it would be better” if Anthony Taylor did not referee Chelsea again.

The German has insisted however that he never questioned Taylor’s integrity.

On his comments on Taylor, Tuchel said: “I think it is more than just a feeling, there are some statistics that underline that we struggle to get the same results with him refereeing.

“Again, we never attacked or questioned his integrity or honour. It was about this game and I think it was in an acceptable way without being personal or falling out of line.

“I will accept (any decisions) but maybe it would be better (for Taylor not to referee Chelsea again).

“I want to make it very clear I did not attack his integrity. I said very, very early that the two decisions were decisions for the VAR.

“I was not happy for the way he whistles the game but this is OK. But this is what happens. That will go to the FA and they will decide.”

