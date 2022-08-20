Erik ten Hag has had a tougher start in England than I did – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Erik ten Hag has had a tougher start in England than I did – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 9:01 am
Jurgen Klopp believes Erik ten Hag’s start in English football cannot be compared to his own (Jon Super/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepts he had an easier introduction into the Premier League than Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag.

United’s new boss has lost his first two matches and now faces their arch-rivals at Old Trafford on Monday.

Klopp was reluctant to comment on the difficulties the Dutchman has had but said in comparison to his own early days Ten Hag has had it tougher.

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag (top right) saw his side lose to Brighton on the opening day (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“I think for me it was easier because I didn’t come for the start of the season, we didn’t have a transfer window,” he said.

“In England people tend to say then, ‘Yeah, it’s not his team.’ So whatever I did, you would have said, ‘It’s not his team.’

“I actually thought after one day it’s my team, so I felt really responsible for all the performances from the first game. But it’s easier.

“And now, I don’t think you can really compare it, different times. My arrival is probably seven years ago – it’s a long time in football, a lot of things changed since then.

Brentford v Manchester United – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Bryan Mbeumo was one of the Brentford scorers in their win over Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

“But it’s not easy, definitely not, especially when you have to ‘rebuild’, or however they see it, but change a lot of things (in a) team. That’s not easy.”

Ten Hag has struggled to introduce the high-tempo press he wants his team to play and while they beat Liverpool 4-0 in a pre-season friendly – a match in which Klopp used three separate teams over 90 minutes – two defeats from their first two Premier League matches have shown how difficult it will be to change things.

“It’s obvious what he wants to do, he wants to build up from the back,” added Klopp, who had to do a similar job in terms of tactics when he arrived in 2015.

“We played them in the pre-season obviously. There, you could see and feel the high-press idea and these kind of things.

Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen’s move to United has not worked out how he might have expected (John Walton/PA)

“We were, for sure, not ready for that game in the pre-season. We made some mistakes but they used them really well.

“The individual quality of United up front is ridiculous. I heard (Anthony) Martial can play probably: he played against us obviously a really good game, so another boy with technique and speed.

“(They have) football quality in midfield, whoever lines up he will have (Christian) Eriksen, (Bruno) Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Fred and (Scott) McTominay.

“There’s real quality there and then it’s just about how we deal with that. I saw their two games and now we have to try to figure out if he (Ten Hag) will change and what he will change.

“We go from there. If we have no idea then we just have to learn it in the game.”

