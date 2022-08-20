Russia steps up battle for city in eastern Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Russia steps up battle for city in eastern Ukraine

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 1:54 pm
A worker cleans up inside as a boy passes the Kramatorsk College of Technologies and Design (David Goldman/AP)
A worker cleans up inside as a boy passes the Kramatorsk College of Technologies and Design (David Goldman/AP)

Russian forces have stepped up their battle to seize one of the dwindling number of cities in embattled eastern Ukraine not already under their control, while continuing to fire on towns and villages in the country’s north and south.

Ukrainian officials said on Saturday that Russian shelling had collapsed balconies and blown out windows in the southern region of Mykolayiv, injuring at least nine civilians.

A five-storey apartment building and private homes in the town of Voznesensk were badly damaged, the Black Sea region’s governor said.

Vitaliy Kim wrote in a Telegram post: “As of 1.30pm (local time) – nine wounded, including four children. All children in a serious condition. Ages range from three to 17.”

He added that a young girl lost an eye as a result of Saturday’s attack.

Reflecting the broadening frontlines of the nearly six-month war, a Ukrainian air strike hit targets in the largest Russian-occupied city in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, according to Ukrainian and Kremlin-backed local officials.

Shelling damage
A worker cleans up after an early morning rocket attack hit the Kramatorsk College of Technologies and Design, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine (David Goldman/AP)

The Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol said preliminary reports pointed to “a precise hit” on a Russian military base. The head of the Kremlin-backed administration said the attack damaged residential areas and slightly injured one civilian.

In its daily update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said intensified combat took place around Bakhmut, a small city whose capture would enable Russia to threaten the two largest remaining Ukrainian-held urban centres in the eastern Donbas region.

Bakhmut has for weeks been a key target of Moscow’s eastern offensive as the Russian military tries to complete a months-long campaign to conquer all of the Donbas, an industrial region that borders Russia where pro-Moscow separatists have self-proclaimed a pair of independent republics.

A local Ukrainian official reported sustained fighting on Saturday morning near four settlements on the border between Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, which together make up the contested region.

Russian forces overran nearly all of Luhansk last month and since then have focused on capturing Ukrainian-held areas of Donetsk.

Residents await aid
Local residents wait their turn to receive humanitarian aid at Saint-Strytensky Temple of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk (David Goldman/AP)

Russian shelling killed seven civilians on Friday in Donetsk province, including four in Bakhmut, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Saturday on Telegram.

Taking Bakhmut would give the Russians room to advance on the province’s main Ukrainian-held cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The General Staff update said Sloviansk and Kramatorsk were also targeted on Friday along with the Kharkiv region to the north, home to Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Neither Moscow nor Kyiv commented on the air strike aimed at Russian-occupied Melitopol in southern Ukraine.

Earlier on Saturday morning, The Russian Defence Ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, claimed pro-Russia forces had shot down Ukrainian shells near the city, as well as near a key power station in the Kherson region, which the Russians seized early in the war.

The head of the Kremlin-installed administration in Melitopol confirmed the city had come under Ukrainian fire.

Galina Danilchenko said on Telegram: “During the night, the Kyiv regime launched two attacks on our beautiful Melitopol, on residential areas of the city. Russian air defence systems shot down missiles, but as a result of the shelling, the houses of residents on (two) streets were partially destroyed and damaged.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk touch gloves at the end of their fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not getting carried away despite his side sitting top of the table (Steven Paston/PA)
Mikel Arteta not getting carried away by table-topping Arsenal’s fast start
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus (centre) celebrates with his team mates after their 3-0 win at Bournemouth took them top of the Premier League (Steven Paston/PA)
Arsenal breeze past Bournemouth to go top of the Premier League
Gary Busey (PA)
Gary Busey charged with sex offences at Monster-Mania Con
Martin Odegaard (centre) scored twice as Arsenal coasted to victory at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA)
Martin Odegaard at the double as Arsenal top table with victory at Bournemouth
Will Zalatoris (right) has been forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship with a back injury (Julio Cortez/AP)
FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard left the pitch after snubbing the referee (Zac Goodwin/PA)
It’s a complete accident – Steven Gerrard bemoans VAR decision in Palace defeat

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
A worker cleans up inside as a boy passes the Kramatorsk College of Technologies and Design (David Goldman/AP)
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0