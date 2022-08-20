Erik ten Hag determined to stick with philosophy despite nightmare start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag determined to stick with philosophy despite nightmare start

By Press Association
August 20, 2022
Erik ten Hag is determined to ride out Manchester United’s awful start (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag will stick with his philosophy and plan despite Manchester United’s wretched start to the campaign.

Having stumbled home sixth as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interim successor Ralf Rangnick floundered, the Old Trafford giants brought in the Ajax manager in the summer.

The meticulous Ten Hag’s fingerprints were visible during a promising pre-season tour but things unravelled spectacularly in United’s first two Premier League games.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford applauds the fans after defeat at Brentford
United were hammered at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

As if losing the season opener 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford was not bad enough, the Red Devils were trounced 4-0 at Brentford last weekend to leave them rooted to the bottom of the table.

It has been a chastening start to life in the hot seat but Ten Hag is sticking to his guns ahead of bitter rivals Liverpool’s arrival on Monday.

“It (has) confirmed my philosophy,” the Dutchman told club media.

“Now we have obviously (had) a setback, but I know the reasons and we have to work on that.

“We will clear it. But we stick to the philosophy and the plan.

“I’ve seen really good things, until Atletico Madrid (friendly). After it, it’s a drop.

“We have to turn that around quickly, but it’s normal in the process.

“You grow and then you get a drop. But it’s about keeping the right pattern and the pattern going up.”

But Ten Hag knows the “right attitude” is needed to complement the philosophy and the United boss did not see “fighting spirit” from the outset at Brentford.

“It starts with yourself,” he said ahead of Monday’s match, when protests against the Glazer family will provide the backdrop before and during the game.

Manchester United fans protest against the Glazers' ownership
Manchester United fans will again protest against the Glazers’ ownership (John Walton/PA)

“Act as a team. Follow the rules and principles and work hard, as hard as you can maximise. If you do that, then you get confidence.

“It’s a week that’s normal as a manager. That you see a game, you have a plan, a way of play and then you check how the game went.

“And then you analyse and you see what’s wrong and what’s good. Now obviously, a lot went wrong, but what I say is you don’t have to talk about anything when the attitude is not right.”

Casemiro will not complete his big-money switch from Real Madrid in time to feature for United against Liverpool.

Anthony Martial has returned to training ahead of the match, but Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri are out.

