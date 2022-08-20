Team prizes come before personal glories at Tottenham says Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Team prizes come before personal glories at Tottenham says Antonio Conte

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: August 20, 2022, 7:03 pm
Antonio Conte wants trophies before personal prizes (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte wants trophies before personal prizes (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is more bothered about winning a trophy than personal achievements after the striker created Premier League history.

The England captain scored his 185th league goal – the most by a player for one club – to give his side a 1-0 win over Wolves.

Kane nodded home midway through the second half to climb above Sergio Aguero in the all-time scorers list and is just two behind Andrew Cole in third.

Premier League record scorers
Harry Kane moved fourth on the all-time Premier League scoring list (PA graphic)

It was also his 250th goal for the club and Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266 is surely under threat this season.

But for all of his goals over the last decade Kane has yet to win any silverware as Spurs have repeatedly fallen short in recent seasons.

Conte is the man hired to fix that and says any of his squad would give up personal achievements for winning trophies.

He said: “I know he reached another big achievement, a personal big achievement, but we’re trying to work together, with the team and always with Harry to have not only personal achievements, like last season for example when Son was top scorer in the league, but to try to have a big achievement together for the team and the club.

“I think every single player is ready to exchange a personal achievement to reach a trophy. We’re working on this aspect. The path is difficult, the path is long, but we have to try to do this.

“But Harry is a player who has to make the difference, for his quality, for his ability.

“We’re talking about a really world-class striker who can be dangerous in all aspects on the pitch. We tried to exploit him, to give him the possibility to score.”

Spurs needed Kane’s 64th minute intervention after they overcame a difficult first half to win the points after earlier hit the crossbar and post.

Harry Kane scored the only goal
Harry Kane scored the only goal (John Walton/PA)

The win means they have taken seven points from games against Southampton, Chelsea and Wolves, having lost all three corresponding fixtures last season.

Conte says the progression in his team is obvious.

“I have to be very clear. In my opinion last season this type of game, you weren’t so prepared to find this difficulty and probably this type of game you’re going to lose at the end,” he said.

“In fact last season we lost at home against Southampton, at home against Wolverhampton and against Chelsea. Now against these three teams, I was really worried when I saw the schedule.

“Instead to get seven points showed that this team is improving in many aspects, but we want to continue to improve because for sure, this is not enough to be competitive, to fight for something important, but we have one year in front of us to continue to work, to implement our tactical knowledge.

“I’m confident because this group is a really good group of people. There is great chemistry between us and I think this is important because when there is chemistry you are able to overcome the difficulty.”

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has a sense of deja vu after another game they played well in past them by.

In a similar start to last season, Wolves have let missed chances cost them with new signing Matheus Nunes headed their best opportunity wide in the first half.

Wolves are yet to win this term
Wolves are yet to win this term (John Walton/PA)

“It happens so many times that I don’t want to have that feeling,” Lage said. “It’s hard when you work for the result. It’s hard the way we start the season, were a bit unlucky.

“It is a question of time the new players to adapt to the club, to the Premier League, to the new team-mates. It looks like the same beginning we had in the first season, the feeling is the same.

“Today we played very well and played with this fantastic team with a tip manager. The first half was very good for us, we controlled the game with and without the ball.

“In the end we didn’t have any points, we go home with frustration of the result but we go home with confidence we can play in this way. I said the same one year ago that the goals would come and with a performance like this we can have a good season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

(John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final
Anthony Joshua fell to another defeat at the dazzling fists of Oleksandr Usyk yet still found redemption by pushing the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star to the limit of his endurance (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua suffered another defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk touch gloves at the end of their fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup
Nick Pope, right, is pushing Jordan Pickford, left, for his place in the England team (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement
Keely Hodgkinson controlled the race from the front (Martin Meissner/AP)
Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory
Harry Kane had more landmarks to celebrate (John Walton/PA)
Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Antonio Conte wants trophies before personal prizes (John Walton/PA)
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0