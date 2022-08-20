Late Demarai Gray strike earns Everton point against Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Late Demarai Gray strike earns Everton point against Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: August 20, 2022, 5:25 pm
Demarai Gray earned a point for Everton (PA)
Demarai Gray earned a point for Everton (PA)

Demarai Gray grabbed a late equaliser as Everton snatched their first Premier League point of the season with a 1-1 draw against promoted Nottingham Forest.

Gray latched onto a long ball with just two minutes remaining at Goodison Park to cancel out an effort from Brennan Johnson just seven minutes earlier.

Forest had taken the lead against the run of play but Steve Cooper’s side still caused the Merseysiders enough problems to feel a draw was the least they deserved.

Everton had their moments in attack but failed to create many clear-cut openings and had enough shaky moments to leave manager Frank Lampard with plenty to ponder.

Lampard had resisted the temptation to hand new signing Amadou Onana a first start but, after successive defeats, attempted to enliven his attack by asking Salomon Rondon to lead the line.

Anthony Gordon retained his place despite continuing speculation linking him with Chelsea while Dele Alli, another whose future is uncertain, was on the bench.

Buoyed by a vociferous home crowd, Everton made a confident start but Tom Davies spurned some early openings, shooting wide and twice failing to make strong contact on free-kicks clipped into the box.

Gordon, given a good reception by fans hoping to persuade him his future remains with the Toffees, forced Dean Henderson into a good save from distance.

Despite creating chances, Everton did not always look comfortable.

Brennan Johnson
Brennan Johnson put Forest ahead (PA)

Former Liverpool defender Neco Williams tested Jordan Pickford and Lewis O’Brien sent the rebound over.

James Tarkowski was also caught in possession to allow Taiwo Awoniyi in on goal but Pickford again saved and the Everton keeper later denied Orel Mangala.

Gray was one of the hosts’ biggest threats and he fired a shot narrowly over after having a free-kick beaten out by Henderson.

Everton also started the second half strongly with Rondon turning sharply to shoot from a Davies pass but his effort went just wide. Gray also swung in a dangerous free-kick but Henderson pushed away and Forest cleared.

Everton turned to Onana and Dwight McNeil just before the hour, with Davies and Rondon making way, while Forest sent on their latest recruit, Morgan Gibbs-White, for his debut soon after.

Everton v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Goodison Park
Demarai Gray (left) celebrates the equaliser (PA)

Played was briefly halted for an injury to Henderson but the Forest keeper was not too badly hurt as, moments later, he produced a fine save to keep out a good effort from Gordon.

Everton had a moment of alarm when a shot from Ryan Yates took a deflection off Tarkowski and wrong-footed Pickford but it rolled wide. Williams also missed the target with a powerful drive.

Gordon created another opportunity for himself with a weaving run but shot at Henderson from the edge of the area.

The game burst into life in the closing 10 minutes as Yates forced a good save from Pickford but Johnson followed up on the rebound.

Everton redoubled their efforts and after Forest survived one scare after some pinball in the area, they finally broke through late on.

Gray was the quickest to a long ball from Pickford and calmly took it round Henderson to slot home.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

(John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final
Anthony Joshua fell to another defeat at the dazzling fists of Oleksandr Usyk yet still found redemption by pushing the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star to the limit of his endurance (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua suffered another defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk touch gloves at the end of their fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup
Nick Pope, right, is pushing Jordan Pickford, left, for his place in the England team (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement
Keely Hodgkinson controlled the race from the front (Martin Meissner/AP)
Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory
Harry Kane had more landmarks to celebrate (John Walton/PA)
Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Demarai Gray earned a point for Everton (PA)
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0