Marco Silva still demanding more from Fulham despite unbeaten start to season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Marco Silva still demanding more from Fulham despite unbeaten start to season

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 6:29 pm
Fulham manager Marco Silva is still looking for more from his side (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Fulham manager Marco Silva is still looking for more from his side (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Marco Silva has admitted Fulham are not satisfied with their unbeaten start to life back in the Premier League.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s last-minute header earned the promoted Cottagers a 3-2 win at Craven Cottage over capital rivals Brentford.

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Palhinha had powered the hosts into a 2-0 lead, only for Christian Norgaard and Ivan Toney to drag the Bees level late.

Brentford hitman Toney also saw two fine finishes chalked off for offside, and Fulham pounced on the reprieves with Mitrovic burying another powerful header for the win.

Fulham began the season as many neutrals’ tip for the drop, but battling points against Liverpool and Wolves followed by a first win of the term against resolute Brentford has seen them start in impressive fashion.

However, boss Silva and company are still demanding more.

“We believe in ourselves, our philosophy and in our way,” said Silva.

“It’s the most difficult and best league in the world.

“But once you’re here you have to challenge, you have to embrace the challenge.

“We know there will be good moments and bad moments, and we have to keep reacting.

“We’re pleased with how we’ve started the season, but we could even have had and obviously would have wanted more points.

“It’s a great afternoon for us. They fought back very well into the game, but after they equalised we started to play our way again, and to command the game again.

“It was a great goal at the end to win the game. We kept calm and fought back into it.

“We deserved the points; overall we were the best team.

“I think we had the best chances to score, I’m really pleased for the players. I’m happy and proud of the team.

“It’s not easy when you’re winning 2-0 and let that slip to be able to come back again.

“The most important thing today was the reaction: the belief in ourselves to go again. I’m really pleased to see that.”

Thomas Frank praised his Brentford side’s commitment to attacking football, even in defeat.

The Bees have racked up eight goals in three games, leaving Frank happy with the start to the new campaign despite frustrations not to take a point at Fulham.

Frank refused to weigh in too heavily on Toney’s two disallowed goals, but did concede that the tiniest of margins proved enough for VAR to discount one of those strikes.

“For Ivan’s goal that was ruled out, I guess that’s why we have VAR,” said Frank.

“The process doesn’t always go in your favour.

“That one is impossible to see in real life. It wasn’t an inch, we’re maybe even talking about millimetres.

“It’s just again margins, margins, so fine.

“Even with the loss, I like and I want that offensive mindset from us.

“To have scored eight goals in three games for a club of our side, or even a Liverpool or (Manchester) City, eight goals in three games is excellent.

“So we will always try to go down the attacking route.

“It paid off in many ways today. To grab the equaliser when we did, that was big, and it was only a last-minute header that denied us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

(John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final
Anthony Joshua fell to another defeat at the dazzling fists of Oleksandr Usyk yet still found redemption by pushing the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star to the limit of his endurance (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua suffered another defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk touch gloves at the end of their fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup
Nick Pope, right, is pushing Jordan Pickford, left, for his place in the England team (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement
Keely Hodgkinson controlled the race from the front (Martin Meissner/AP)
Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory
Harry Kane had more landmarks to celebrate (John Walton/PA)
Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Fulham manager Marco Silva is still looking for more from his side (Bradley Collyer/PA)
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0