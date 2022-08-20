Arsenal breeze past Bournemouth to go top of the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Arsenal breeze past Bournemouth to go top of the Premier League

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 8:01 pm
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus (centre) celebrates with his team mates after their 3-0 win at Bournemouth took them top of the Premier League (Steven Paston/PA)
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus (centre) celebrates with his team mates after their 3-0 win at Bournemouth took them top of the Premier League (Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal cruised to the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth.

Martin Odegaard’s early double put the Gunners in control and William Saliba added a third with his first goal for the club.

Odegaard had put Arsenal clear inside the opening 11 minutes, the first time the Norway international has scored twice in a match since playing for Stromsgodset in October 2014.

Martin Odegaard (centre) celebrates with his team-mates
Martin Odegaard (centre) celebrates with his team-mates (Steven Paston/PA)

It is the first time in 18 years that Arsenal have started the season with three wins, and victory took them above north London neighbours Tottenham who had beaten Wolves earlier in the day.

Harry Kane kept Spurs on a Premier League roll as his historic header gave Antonio Conte’s side a 1-0 win.

The England captain struck from close range in the second half to score for the 185th time in the Premier League – the most a player has scored for one club in the competition.

Kane’s header took him above Sergio Aguero to fourth in the league’s all-time list of scorers and gave Spurs seven points from their opening three games.

SOCCER Tottenham
(PA Graphics)

With former Brazil striker Ronaldo in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it was Kane’s 250th goal in all competitions for Spurs, with Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266 surely under threat this season.

His goal was also Tottenham’s 1,000th at home in the Premier League.

Fulham beat local rivals Brentford 3-2 in their first Premier League meeting, with Aleksandar Mitrovic claiming a last-minute winner at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic headed home Kevin Mbabu’s teasing far-post cross after Brentford – who had two disallowed goals from Ivan Toney – fought back from being 2-0 down inside the opening quarter.

Aleksandar Mitrovic heads home Fulham's winner
Aleksandar Mitrovic heads home Fulham’s winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Toney saw two fine finishes ruled out for offside, only to make it what he thought would be third time lucky when he tapped home to level the scores at 2-2 in the 71st minute. Christian Norgaard had earlier pulled one back on the stroke of half-time.

But Mitrovic had the last word after earlier strikes from Bobby Decordova-Reid, inside 45 seconds, and Joao Palhinha after 20 minutes.

Wilfried Zaha’s double gave Crystal Palace a first win of the season as Aston Villa were beaten 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

Zaha swiftly cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ early opener before converting on the rebound after his second-half penalty was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Wilfried Zaha scores from the rebound of his saved penalty
Wilfried Zaha scores from the rebound of his saved penalty (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta grabbed the clincher with his first touch 19 minutes from time.

Demarai Gray grabbed a late equaliser as Everton snatched their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

Gray latched on to a long ball with just two minutes remaining to give the Goodison Park faithful something to cheer about.

Brennan Johnson had put newly-promoted Forest ahead just seven minutes earlier against the run of play.

Che Adams celebrates his winner
Che Adams celebrates his winner (Joe Giddens/PA)

Leicester, who were without Chelsea target Wesley Fofana, lost 2-1 at home to Southampton.

Substitute Che Adams’ stunning scissor-kick six minutes from time sealed Saints’ first victory of the season as Fofana watched from the stands.

Leicester took a 54th-minute lead through James Maddison’s free-kick, but Adams came off the bench to inspire Saints to victory.

