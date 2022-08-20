Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 10:33 pm
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will not flog star striker Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup.

Haaland will not be at the winter tournament in Qatar as Norway did not qualify, meaning he will have a month off in the middle of the Premier League campaign.

Still, Guardiola does not intend to overuse his new signing in the months before his mid-season hiatus.

“No. Absolutely not. The decision I want to take here until the World Cup is not one second thinking about what is going to happen at the World Cup,” Guardiola said ahead of Sunday’s visit to Newcastle.

“The World Cup is not going to think one second about what is going to happen to the clubs after the World Cup.

“Erling is going to play because we think he has to play and he has to play really good. He has to feel competition in the squad too and every decision made is for the benefit to win that game.

“Unfortunately for him Norway cannot go to the World Cup. He will have one or two weeks’ holiday and after that come back to training and be ready to continue.”

Haaland made a brilliant start to his City career with two goals on his Premier League debut but plenty was made about the fact he did not score against Bournemouth last weekend.

Guardiola has no doubts that the 22-year-old will do just fine.

“Erling before the game against Liverpool, he didn’t play 90 minutes for several months because he was injured,” he said. “He needed time. He is getting better, the connections will come.

“The last game he was involved in the game. It’s a question of time, we have to do it quicker but it is going to happen.

“The top, top quality players all around the world have to move in smaller spaces, especially strikers. Striker is the most difficult position in the world, you have more opponents close to you.

“That is why we need to be more precise. It is a question of time. It will not be a problem.”

