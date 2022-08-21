First case of monkeypox confirmed in Indonesia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Indonesia

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 7:11 am
The case is the first in Indonesia (AP)
The case is the first in Indonesia (AP)

A man in Indonesia has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the country’s first confirmed case of the disease.

Health officials said the 27-year-old, who lives in the capital Jakarta, had returned from an overseas trip on August 8 and began experiencing symptoms five days later.

He went to see a doctor and tested positive for monkeypox on Friday night. He is now isolating at home.

Health ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril said: “This is a self-limiting disease that will disappear after 20 days if the patient does not have any pre-existing conditions.”

He added that the government does not at this stage see the need to implement any community-level restrictions to contain monkeypox.

Monkeypox on skin
The disease causes lesions on the skin (PA)

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation with more than 270 million people, has been on alert for monkeypox since the World Health Organisation (WHO) asked countries to increase their vigilance following an outbreak in the UK which began in May.

Before then, the monkeypox virus was only endemic in several African countries.

Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact.

Most people recover without needing treatment, but the skin lesions it creates can be extremely painful. More severe cases can result in complications including brain inflammation and death.

Globally, there have been more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox reported in nearly 90 countries and the WHO last month declared the outbreak a global emergency.

Monkeypox is not a totally new disease but one that has been known since at least the 1970s and has been a serious challenge in Africa for years.

With only a limited global supply of vaccines, authorities are racing to stop the spread of the disease.

[[title]]

[[text]]

