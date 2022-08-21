Pensioner who became symbol of Occupy movement dies aged 95

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pensioner who became symbol of Occupy movement dies aged 95

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 7:29 am
Activist Dorli Rainey has died aged 95 (Ted S Warren/AP)
Activist Dorli Rainey has died aged 95 (Ted S Warren/AP)

A pensioner who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement when she was photographed after being pepper-sprayed by US police has died aged 95.

Dorli Rainey, a self-described “old lady in combat boots”, died on August 12.

Her daughter Gabriele told the Seattle Times her mother was “so active because she loved this country, and she wanted to make sure that the country was good to its people”.

Ms Rainey was a fixture in the local progressive movement for decades, demonstrating for racial justice, affordable housing and public transit, and against war, nuclear weapons and big banks.

In November 2011, in the early days of the Occupy Wall Street movement, Ms Rainey, then 84, joined protesters in blocking key roads. She was hit when Seattle police used pepper spray to clear the crowd.

Fellow protesters poured milk over her face to ease the sting, and a seattlepi.com photographer, Joshua Trujillo, captured a stunning image of her staring defiantly into the camera, her eyes red and milk dripping off her face.

The photo become a worldwide symbol for the protest movement. She was profiled by The Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Associated Press and The Guardian.

Dorli Rainey after being pepper-sprayed
The photo of Ms Rainey, then aged 84, became a global symbol for the protest movement (Joshua Trujillo/AP)

“It’s a gruesome picture,” she told the AP at the time. “I’m really not that bad looking.”

Then-mayor Mike McGinn apologised and ordered a review of the incident. Ms Rainey was back out protesting a few days later.

Mr McGinn said following her death: “Dorli is legendary, and deservedly so, for her activism.

“She was just omnipresent and a conscience and a voice for change, and I deeply, deeply, deeply respected her.”

Ms Rainey was born in Austria in 1926. She was a Red Cross nurse and then worked in Europe as a technical translator for the US Army for 10 years.

She married Max Rainey, a civil engineer who got a job with Boeing, and they moved to the Seattle area in 1956.

She worked as a court-appointed special advocate, representing children who have experienced abuse or neglect, and as an estate agent.

She served on the Issaquah School Board and ran for King County Council half a century ago, and she made a brief run for Seattle mayor in 2009.

She had three children – Gabriele, Michael, and Andrea, who died in 2014.

She was also preceded in death by her husband.

