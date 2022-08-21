Patrick Vieira calls on Wilfried Zaha to fire up Crystal Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Vieira calls on Wilfried Zaha to fire up Crystal Palace

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 9:03 am
Wilfried Zaha smiles during the win over Aston Villa (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wilfried Zaha smiles during the win over Aston Villa (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Patrick Vieira has urged Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha to keep his “fire” burning following a match-winning display against Aston Villa.

Zaha tormented the visitors at Selhurst Park as Palace picked up their first Premier League victory of the season with a deserved 3-1 success.

The influential forward, who scored twice, was also on the end of some robust challenges, including being scythed down by Villa captain John McGinn, who avoided a second yellow card from referee Andy Madley before being quickly substituted.

Eagles boss Vieira felt Zaha was singled out for rough treatment by Steven Gerrard’s side but believes the player is at his devastating best when fuelled by passionate emotion.

“I think Wilfried doesn’t want to be protected; I think what he wants is just referees to be fair,” replied Vieira when asked if Zaha requires more support from officials.

“And, to be honest with you, I think the referee spoke with him really quite well and Wilfried has to understand that with the quality that he has, that will happen.

“Obviously he was targeted and I think one of the objectives of Aston Villa was to make him lose his head.

“But at the end, he got his fire inside him that I don’t want him to lose because that makes him the great player that he is.

“He had a fantastic game.”

Wilfried Zaha, centre, celebrates his second goal
Wilfried Zaha, centre, celebrates his second goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Zaha has now scored in each of the Eagles’ last seven top-flight victories and was afforded a standing ovation when he was substituted late on.

The 29-year-old quickly cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ early opener on Saturday before putting Palace ahead by finishing on the rebound after his second-half penalty was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

He was then involved in the build-up to the clincher, claimed by substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard was unhappy with the award of Palace’s spot-kick – given following VAR intervention after Marc Guehi headed the ball against the arm of Lucas Digne – and equally frustrated by his players’ failure to respond.

His inconsistent side have won just three of their last 14 league fixtures.

Steven Gerrard reacts on the touchline
Steven Gerrard saw his side beaten (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The get-out and the protection is to say ‘not enough in the building’, but I’ve got full belief in all of these players,” said Gerrard, whose side beat Everton last Saturday following an opening-weekend defeat at Bournemouth.

“I’ve got belief in myself and my staff that we can find this consistency.

“In the coming days we’ll do everything we can to give the players more support because we want to move forward and we’re not satisfied with the inconsistency at the moment.

“We can’t be a team one week and then have so many problems the week after.

“The results last year and so far this season are too inconsistent.”

