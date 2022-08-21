Jurgen Klopp jokes about the money Liverpool have saved by not sacking him

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp took a cheeky dig at Manchester United by suggesting his club had saved a fortune by not having to pay off as many managers as their arch-rivals in recent years.

Since the German arrived in 2015 half a dozen people – either permanent or interim – have taken charge at Old Trafford.

Klopp suggested it must have been a costly exercise.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s first Manchester United counterpart was Louis van Gaal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Imagine the money Liverpool saved from not paying them (a similar number of managers) off,” said the Reds boss ahead of Monday’s meeting.

“I should have said that when I signed the last contract. It would have been an interesting number.”

Klopp admits with so many changes in the United hot seat it is difficult for him to plan for an established game-plan as it is constantly changing.

“Always a different Man Utd,” he added.

“That would make me as unnecessary as well if everyone could sit here and it would always look the same, so of course it depends who is in charge.

“They all play different, very different. Van Gaal to Mourinho – that was very different.

“You have to prepare completely differently and we will.”

Klopp has had very few bumps in the road since arriving in England, having won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup.

United’s latest incumbent Erik ten Hag has endured a difficult start, losing his first two matches, with criticism already raining down on his players.

The Liverpool manager was asked whether he had any sympathy for his opposite number, even if he was in charge of their big rivals.

“No. It’s football problems – we have problems,” he said.

“I’m not sure if you go to Manchester United and ask Erik ten Hag if we have a few too many injuries (he would sympathise). It is not like this.

“It is not necessary that I feel sympathy. It would not help them, would not harm them. We all have our own problems.”

Klopp said the pressure was the same managing a club like United as any other, it was just the focus was sharper on the top clubs.

“When I arrived seven years ago I don’t think we hit the ground running immediately. We played a good game at Tottenham but drew,” he said.

“It was not that everyone said ‘Oh my God, you can see it immediately’ but I can say I didn’t read anything and that makes it easier.

“You are not over the moon about your own results and you know what people might say so you just focus on work and go for the little steps, and I’m pretty sure in each club it is the same. The bigger clubs you talk more about them.

“If we are strong enough not to read that you can have an OK life and just work on the important stuff and that’s what I’ve done in seven years.

“That helps me and it’s the only advice I could give.”