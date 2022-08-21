Demarai Gray hopes late equaliser helps Everton build momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Demarai Gray hopes late equaliser helps Everton build momentum

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 10:37 am
Demarai Gray, left, secured Everton’s first point of the season against Nottingham Forest (Peter Byrne/PA)
Demarai Gray, left, secured Everton’s first point of the season against Nottingham Forest (Peter Byrne/PA)

Demarai Gray is confident the goals will come for Everton after his late equaliser against Nottingham Forest secured the Merseysiders’ first point of the season.

Gray struck after 88 minutes at Goodison Park on Saturday as Everton avoided the ignominy of losing their first three games of a Premier League season for the first time by snatching a 1-1 draw.

It was the Toffees’ first goal from one of their own players this term – with their only previous strike having been an own goal – and Gray feels there is something to build on.

“I believe we had 19 shots,” said Gray, whose effort cancelled out Brennan Johnson’s opener just seven minutes earlier.

“So if we keep having that many attempts on goal then surely the goals will keep coming.

“I think we controlled the game. We were good in possession, did well to get into areas in the final third. It was just the finishing touches (that let us down).”

Everton created numerous openings throughout the game but were punished for their lack of a cutting edge when Johnson turned in a rebound after Jordan Pickford parried a Ryan Yates shot.

Everton created numerous chances but lacked a cutting edge
Everton created numerous chances but were not clinical (Peter Byrne/PA)

Having troubled Everton on several occasions themselves, Forest felt this was the least their efforts deserved but Gray thought the hosts could have had the game sewn up before then.

He told the club’s website: “It feels like a loss based on how we played in the game but it’s positive, a point on the board and hopefully we can now get some momentum.

“We showed character to come back. I think last season, that wouldn’t be the case.”

Forest’s point took the promoted side’s tally to a creditable four from their opening three games.

The club have made a raft of signings since securing their top-flight return and manager Steve Cooper is pleased how the new squad is gelling.

Forest boss Steve Cooper feels his squad is gelling well
Forest boss Steve Cooper feels his squad is gelling well (Mike Egerton/PA)

He was particularly impressed with Morgan Gibbs-White, their midweek recruit from Wolves, after handing him a debut off the bench.

Cooper said: “What is good is we have got a lot of permanent players. Half of the team were on loan last year. That gives us a chance to build a squad and a team and a culture and really stick to it.

“There was a definite change in the game when Morgan came on. We wanted him to have an impact.

“We felt we wanted to change tactically a bit and we’d seen some gaps we wanted to exploit. He had a good impact on that and then that had a positive influence on others.

“Now he is here and we get to work with him, we will try to give him a new home like all the other boys. Hopefully he can grow and be the player we brought him here to be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jim Goodwin’s side won at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin believes Aberdeen are making solid progress
Rodrigo Muniz has joined Boro (Tim Goode/PA)
Middlesbrough sign Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz on loan
Oleksandr Zinchenko has impressed since joining Arsenal from Manchester City. (Adam Davy/PA)
Oleksandr Zinchenko insists Arsenal need to be ‘focused on the next one’
Ashes winner Chris Tremlett retired through injury at the age of 33 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
On this day in 2015: England bowler Chris Tremlett retires from cricket
Derek McInnes’ side lost at Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)
Killie boss Derek McInnes felt Ross Callachan should have seen red earlier
Jack Ross’ side lost on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Ross knows he has work to do at out-of-form Dundee United
Dom Sibley has enjoyed a solid season in both red and white-ball cricket for Warwickshire after a difficult 2021 with England (Adam Davy/PA)
Dom Sibley taking it one game at a time as he hopes for England…
Manchester United have had six managers in the time Jurgen Klopp has been at Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jurgen Klopp jokes about the money Liverpool have saved by not sacking him
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is moving on to the next challenge after Livi win (GavinMcCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell turns attention to next game following Motherwell’s latest win
Wilfried Zaha smiles during the win over Aston Villa (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Patrick Vieira calls on Wilfried Zaha to fire up Crystal Palace

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta
Lewis Adams, 47, was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy
0
Marie Smith in her studio at her home in Glenlivet. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures
0
Talisker (Tali) the Collie, is the Alness Academy's puppy therapet-in-training. Picture by Jason Hedges.
From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs
0
Dad Brett Townsley has been helping his daughter understand mental health by filming her toys on adventures. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Toy adventures help Aberdeenshire dad talk to daughter, 5, about mental health
0
TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year
David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry
0