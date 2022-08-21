Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan has left at least nine people dead, swept away homes and destroyed livestock and agricultural land.

Video footage shows villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province, south of the capital Kabul, cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray.

People clean up their damaged homes after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province, Afghanistan (Shafiullah Zwak/AP)

Abdullah Mufaker, head of Logar province’s natural disaster management ministry, said it is still unknown how many people have been killed and injured but there have been at least nine fatalities.

Del Agha, a village elder, said the flooding was unprecedented in the history of Khushi.

“It destroyed all the people’s animals, houses and agricultural lands,” he said.

Locals said the flooding was unprecedented for the area (Shafiullah Zwak/AP)

“People are homeless, they have been refuged to the mountains.”

Last week, heavy rains set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan.