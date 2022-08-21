Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 1:03 pm
People collect their belongings from their damaged homes after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province, Afghanistan (Shafiullah Zwak/AP)
People collect their belongings from their damaged homes after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province, Afghanistan (Shafiullah Zwak/AP)

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan has left at least nine people dead, swept away homes and destroyed livestock and agricultural land.

Video footage shows villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province, south of the capital Kabul, cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray.

Floods clear-up
People clean up their damaged homes after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province, Afghanistan (Shafiullah Zwak/AP)

Abdullah Mufaker, head of Logar province’s natural disaster management ministry, said it is still unknown how many people have been killed and injured but there have been at least nine fatalities.

Del Agha, a village elder, said the flooding was unprecedented in the history of Khushi.

“It destroyed all the people’s animals, houses and agricultural lands,” he said.

Floods clear-up
Locals said the flooding was unprecedented for the area (Shafiullah Zwak/AP)

“People are homeless, they have been refuged to the mountains.”

Last week, heavy rains set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan.

