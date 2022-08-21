Leeds stun Chelsea in three-goal victory at Elland Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Leeds stun Chelsea in three-goal victory at Elland Road

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 4:11 pm Updated: August 21, 2022, 4:25 pm
Rodrigo was among the Leeds goalscorers (Nigel French/PA)
Rodrigo was among the Leeds goalscorers (Nigel French/PA)

Leeds produced their best display under head coach Jesse Marsch to register a stunning 3-0 home win against Chelsea.

First-half goals from Brenden Aaronson and stand-in skipper Rodrigo put Marsch’s side two up at the interval, and Jack Harrison turned home a third midway through the second period.

The scoreline did not flatter rampant Leeds, who appear transformed this season after securing top-flight survival on the final day of the last campaign.

Brenden Aaronson challenges for the ball
Brenden Aaronson (right) was among the Chelsea goalscorers (Nigel Frencb/PA)

Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February, was left to celebrate at the final whistle after frustrated Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had remonstrated with the fourth official moments earlier.

Chelsea, who ended the game with 10 men after Kalidou Koulibaly’s late dismissal, were swept aside as they slipped to their first defeat to the Yorkshire club in nearly 20 years.

Chelsea carved Leeds apart inside the opening 40 seconds when Raheem Sterling cut inside and curled a shot inches wide following Conor Gallagher’s pass.

Leeds responded through Harrison, who fired straight at Eduoard Mendy after an impressive move of their own.

The opening exchanges were fast and furious. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was lucky to avoid a yellow card after his late challenge on Pascal Struijk before Koulibaly was booked for his foul on Aaronson.

Chelsea thought they had taken a 15th-minute lead when another effort from Sterling curled inside the far post, but Kai Havertz had clearly been offside.

After Rodrigo had pulled a shot wide, the signs looked ominous for the home side each time Chelsea ventured into the final third.

Illan Meslier rescued Leeds when diving full length to turn away Mason Mount’s low shot, but a calamitous howler from Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy gifted Leeds a 33rd-minute lead.

Mendy dithered when receiving Thiago Silva’s back pass and the quicksilver Aaronson pounced to snaffle the ball and turn home his first Leeds goal from a yard.

If that sent the home fans in raptures, Elland Road was rocked to its foundations four minutes later.

Harrison curled in a superb free-kick after Sterling had been booked for his challenge on Marc Roca, and Rodrigo got in front of Reece James to plant a brilliant header into the far corner for his fourth goal of the season.

Marc Cucurella spurned a chance to pull one quickly back for the Blues as he sent a first-time shot off target and Leeds held on to their two-goal advantage at the interval.

Cucurella blazed off target again at the start of the second half as Chelsea set about reducing the deficit.

But Leeds continued to defend doggedly, and in numbers, and with Chelsea committed to pushing men forward, the home side maintained their potency on the counter.

Rodrigo and Harrison got in each other’s way when racing on to Dan James’ deep cross before Gallagher’s scuffed shot was deflected for a corner.

Leeds United v Chelsea – Premier League – Elland Road
Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off late on (Nigel French/PA)

Chelsea pair Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech replaced Jorginho and Gallagher – Leeds had already sent on Adam Forshaw for Marc Roca – before Meslier saved again from Reece James’ fierce goalbound drive.

The Londoners were made to regret their failure to convert second-half pressure when Leeds made it 3-0 in the 69th minute.

Dan James’ cross fell to Rodrigo in the area and his touch was guided home by Harrison at the far post.

Only a last-ditch intervention from Cucurella denied Leeds a fourth soon after and it was to get worse for Chelsea as they played the closing stages with 10 men after Koulibaly’s red card.

Koulibaly, a summer signing from Napoli, hauled down Leeds substitute Joe Gelhardt and received his second yellow card as Leeds notched their first success against Chelsea since December 2002.

