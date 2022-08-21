Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 5:55 pm
Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

News of Weiskopf’s death became public on Sunday following a message on social media from Tom Watson.

“I send my deepest sympathies to the family of Tom Weiskopf,” five-time Open champion Watson wrote on Twitter. “Will miss you and your stories. RIP my friend.”

Tom Weiskopf
Tom Weiskopf celebrates after winning the 1973 Open at Royal Troon (PA Archive)

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement: “The PGA Tour is saddened at the passing of Tom Weiskopf, a towering figure in the game of golf not only during his playing career but through his accomplished work in the broadcast booth and golf course design business.

“Tom is leaving behind a lasting legacy in golf. The beautiful swing he showcased during his 16 career PGA Tour victories is still being emulated today, while his golf courses remain as testaments to his love for the game.

“Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Laurie, two children, Heidi and Eric, and the entire Weiskopf family during this time.”

Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo also paid tribute on social media, revealing he and his wife had spent time with Weiskopf and his wife in May and praising the American’s “inspirational swing and tempo”.

Weiskopf was born on November 9, 1942 in Ohio and attended the same Ohio State University as his rival Jack Nicklaus, whose own brilliance helped ensure Weiskopf’s sole major success came at Royal Troon in 1973.

A fiery temper – the 6ft 3in Weiskopf earnt the nickname “The Towering Inferno” – was also widely felt to have restricted Weiskopf’s achievements and he recorded 11 top-fives in majors, including four runners-up finishes in the space of seven years in the Masters.

Weiskopf played on winning Ryder Cup sides in 1973 and 1975 and made the team in 1977 as well, but chose to go hunting rather than compete for the United States against Great Britain and Ireland at Royal Lytham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were well beaten at Leeds (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Tuchel plays down significance of Leeds’ work rate after Chelsea beaten
David Moyes is concerned with West Ham’s poor start (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes admits West Ham’s poor start to season is concerning
Ben Gregory is in a coma in hospital after being knocked off his bike (Martin Rickett/PA)
British decathlete Ben Gregory in coma after bike accident
Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis send Celtic two points clear
Rodrigo was among the Leeds goalscorers (Nigel French/PA)
Leeds stun Chelsea in three-goal victory at Elland Road
Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring the second goal (John Walton/PA)
Brighton maintain unbeaten start as West Ham suffer third straight defeat
Nigel Pearson’s side gave him the perfect birthday present (Richard Sellers/PA)
Birthday boy Nigel Pearson celebrates derby win for Bristol City
Tommy Conway celebrates his opener (David Davies/PA)
Bristol City ease to 2-0 win over Cardiff
Joao Palhinha, right, celebrates scoring his first goal for Fulham in the 3-2 win over Brentford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Marco Silva impressed with Joao Palhinha’s start to life in the Premier League
Oleksandr Usyk is confident he would beat Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Oleksandr Usyk vows to beat Tyson Fury after the Briton criticises Jeddah show

More from Press and Journal

A delighted Kingussie captain Savio Genini with the Artemis MacAulay Cup.
Shinty: Kingussie rally from two down to beat Oban Camanachd in Macaulay Cup final…
Thousands gathered at Duthie Park for the event. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
'It's great to be back': Friends of Duthie Park put on the ultimate family…
0
Live performers, including the Newtonhill Pipe Band, provided entertainment throughout the afternoon. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Thousands gather for Friends of Duthie Park 10th annual open day
0
Dance group, Baila Venesuela performing on stage. Picture by Paul Glendell
IN PICTURES: More than 10,000 move and groove to the return of Aberdeen Mela
0
Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
Buckie Thistle's Sam Urquhart, left, wins a header up against Euan Spark of Brechin City Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Andy Kirk says Brechin's best is yet to come after Buckie success