South Korea and the US begin expanded military drills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

South Korea and the US begin expanded military drills

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 6:11 am
The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military training in years on Monday as they heighten their defence posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat (Suh Myung-geon/Yonhap/AP)
The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military training in years on Monday as they heighten their defence posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat (Suh Myung-geon/Yonhap/AP)

The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military training in years on Monday as they heighten their defence posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat.

The drills could draw an angry response from Pyongyang, which has pushed its weapons testing activity to a record pace this year while repeatedly threatening conflicts with Seoul and Washington amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will continue through September 1 in South Korea and include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops.

While Washington and Seoul describe their exercises as defensive, North Korea portrays them as invasion rehearsals that justify its nuclear weapons and missiles development.

Cho Joong-hoon, a spokesperson of South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the South has not immediately detected any unusual activities or signs from the North.

The United States and South Korea had canceled some of their regular drills and reduced others to computer simulations in recent years to create space for diplomacy with North Korea and because of Covid-19 concerns.

Ulchi Freedom Shield, which started along with a four-day South Korean civil defence training programme led by government employees, will reportedly include simulated joint attacks, front-line reinforcements of arms and fuel, and removals of weapons of mass destruction.

The drills came after North Korea last week dismissed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s offer to exchange denuclearisation steps and economic benefits, accusing Seoul of recycling proposals Pyongyang has long rejected.

Kim Yo Jong addresses the press
Kim Jong Un’s sister appears to hold increasing sway in the leadership of the reclusive nation (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

Kim Yo Jong, the increasingly powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, described Mr Yoon’s proposal as foolish and stressed the North has no intentions to barter away an arsenal her brother apparently sees as his strongest guarantee of survival.

She harshly criticised Mr Yoon for continuing military exercises with the US and also for Seoul’s failure to stop South Korean civilian activists from flying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and other “dirty waste” across the border by balloon.

She also ridiculed US-South Korean capabilities for monitoring the North’s missile activity, insisting Seoul wrongly identified the launch location of the North’s latest missile tests last Wednesday, hours before Mr Yoon at a news conference urged Pyongyang to return to diplomacy.

Ms Kim earlier this month warned of “deadly” retaliation against South Korea over a recent North Korean Covid-19 outbreak, which Pyongyang dubiously claims was caused by leaflets and other objects floated by southern activists.

There are concerns the threat portends a provocation which might include a nuclear or missile test or even border skirmishes, and that the North may try to raise tensions sometime around the allied drills.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb speaks during a meeting with Taiwan’s (Taiwan Presidential Office/AP)
Indiana’s Republican governor visits Taiwan following Nancy Pelosi trip
Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan (KM Chaudary/AP)
Terrorism charges brought against Pakistan ex-prime minister Imran Khan
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and cancelled his planned travels while he isolates and recovers (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool/AP)
Japan PM Fumio Kishida cancels overseas trips after testing positive to Covid-19
Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship (Julio Cortez/AP)
Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title after hard-fought final round
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho admits the players do take some pleasure from Manchester United’s troubles (Adam Davy/PA)
Fabinho hopes Man City soon suffer similar downturn to struggling rivals United
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is convinced he will revive the club’s fortunes (Manchester United Handout/PA)
I’ll get it done – Erik ten Hag not fazed by size of Manchester…
People walk on the beach at Seaford in Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
Monitors for measuring sewage going into sea faulty or not installed – Lib Dems
Pep Guardiola saw Manchester City fight their way back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
We need to live this – Pep Guardiola relishes battle as City rally at…
Leon Vitali has died aged 74 (Petros Giannakouris/AP/PA)
Barry Lyndon actor and Kubrick associate Leon Vitali dies aged 74
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have exchanged vows in front of family and friends (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchange vows in front of family and friends

More from Press and Journal

CR0036967 Breedon Highland League ; Banks o' Dee (blue) v Nairn County Dee's Mark Gilmour, Nairn's Scott Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 23-07-2022`
Banks o' Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres' goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff…
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New brewery and distillery in Inverness Picture shows; Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Spey Date; 27/06/2022
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
A growing number of households are struggling to make ends meet.
Your Money: How 'home-side hustles' may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis
0