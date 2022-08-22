Latvia to topple Soviet-era monument a week after Estonia does the same

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Latvia to topple Soviet-era monument a week after Estonia does the same

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 11:36 am
The Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders stands (Roman Koksarov/AP)
The Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders stands (Roman Koksarov/AP)

Latvia will tear down a Soviet-era monument commemorating the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany, authorities said.

It comes a week after Estonia removed a similar landmark.

Police have erected a yellow fence to cordon off the area near the monument, which stands like a high-rise in downtown Riga’s Victory Park.

It has a 260-foot concrete spire with a Soviet star on top, with two groups of statues beside the edge of a pond.

The monument, built in 1985 while Latvia was still part of the Soviet Union, will be felled using machinery on Tuesday, said Janis Lange, the Latvian capital’s executive director.

He told a press conference it will be toppled without the use of explosives, according to Latvian television.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

It was not immediately clear what would happen to the monument after it is taken down.

The concrete obelisk is part of a complex that includes two groups of statues — a band of three Red Army soldiers and on the other side a woman representing the “Motherland” with her arms held high.

The whole complex will be taken down.

Latvia, which shares a 133-mile border with Russia, has a large group of ethnic Russians living in the country.

On Russia’s annual Victory Day holiday on May 9, they gather in front of the monument to lay flowers with concerts also organised.

The event has caused controversy among people in Latvia, which since regaining independence in 1991 has become a member of Nato and the European Union.

Over the weekend, the Latvian Russian Union said it plans to stage a protest on Monday evening.

The group says it has gathered more than 10,000 signatures of people who are against removing the monument, the Baltic News Service said.

But Mr Lange told a press conference on Monday that the Riga City Council said it will not issue permission for them to hold a protest.

In May, Latvia’s parliament voted to pave the way for the demolition of the monument in the capital and the Riga City Council followed suit.

The Baltic countries have removed many monuments glorifying the Soviet Union or communist leaders.

In 2007, the relocation of a Second World War monument of a Red Army soldier in Estonia’s capital, Tallinn, sparked days of rioting.

Last week, Estonia removed a Soviet-era monument with a tank on top outside the town of Narva in the Baltic country’s Russian-speaking east, and moved the tank replica to a war museum north of Tallinn.

Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have taken a hard-line stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

James Corden gifted special Hibachi ‘grilling desk’ on air for his birthday (Rick Findler/PA)
James Corden gifted special ice-cream desk on air for 44th birthday
The Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies age 82 (Alamy/PA)
The Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies aged 82
Andrew Garfield ‘bothered by the misconception’ surrounding method acting (Ian West/PA)
Andrew Garfield ‘bothered by the misconception’ surrounding method acting
Gary Busey denies allegations of sexual offences at at Monster-Mania Convention (PA)
Gary Busey denies allegations of sexual offences at fan convention
Erik ten Hag’s side saw off Liverpool on Monday (David Davies/PA)
Erik ten Hag hails Man Utd’s fighting spirit following win over rivals Liverpool
Chris Smalling headed home to hand Roma victory (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign
Jurgen Klopp’s side are winless in three games (David Davies/PA)
A closer look at Liverpool’s poor start to the campaign after defeat at Man…
Marcus Rashford scored in Manchester United’s win (David Davies/PA)
Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fire Man Utd to victory over rivals Liverpool
Manchester United fans protested against the club’s owners, the Glazer family, ahead of Monday’s game against Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans hold anti-Glazer protest before Liverpool clash
Chelsea are understood to have been encouraged towards more negotiations over Rafael Leao, pictured (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chelsea encouraged towards more discussions over AC Milan forward Rafael Leao

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Callum Bowie's Snapchat activities landed him in Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Snapchat / Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin. Supplied by DCT/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
18-year-old who sent indecent video to child called it 'a drunken mistake'
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris so quick boss Jim Goodwin fears defenders could resort to fouling…
0
Jay Jamieson appeared excited as he left the court building.
Axe-wielding teen who robbed Aberdeen shop celebrates outside court
Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
Orkney College inspection
Orkney College UHI staff praised for inspection report
0