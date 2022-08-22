Hungary’s government launches investigation against second airline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hungary’s government launches investigation against second airline

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 2:15 pm
An aircraft of the low-cost of Wizz Air airlines painted in the colours of the logo of host city candidate Budapest for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is displayed in Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI/AP)
An aircraft of the low-cost of Wizz Air airlines painted in the colours of the logo of host city candidate Budapest for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is displayed in Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI/AP)

Hungary’s government has ordered an investigation of domestic low-cost carrier Wizz Air over what it calls possible breaches of consumer protection laws.

It is the second such investigation it has launched against an airline since June.

The probe, ordered by Hungary’s Ministry of Justice, comes after the ministry said it received an increase in complaints against the Budapest-based airline over its failure to provide information and assistance to customers whose flights are delayed or cancelled, according to Hungary’s state news agency MTI.

Other complaints included Wizz Air failing to provide accommodation and rebooking for affected passengers, failure to respond to consumer complaints within 30 days and operating a paid customer service line, which violates Hungarian law and consumer rights, the ministry said in a statement.

A Wizz Air plane
In a statement, Hungary’s Ministry of Justice said the aim of the procedure is to ‘detect, stop and sanction any possible illegal behaviour, since all businesses must comply with the law’ (Turek Jan/Alamy/PA)

It is the second investigation against an airline launched by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationalist government since June, when it announced it would impose windfall taxes on industries from banking to insurance to airlines that have enjoyed “extra profits” arising from soaring demand after the pandemic — a claim some companies have contested.

Earlier this month, Hungary accused budget carrier Ryanair of consumer protection violations and fined it more than 750,000 euros (£635,720) after the company raised ticket prices to cope with the new tax, which Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has called “highway robbery” and “idiotic”.

The government hopes to raise 815 billion forints (£1.7 billion) from the tax policy to see the country through a period of soaring inflation and energy prices, and budget shortfalls from pre-election handouts earlier this year in which Mr Orban won a fourth consecutive term.

Wizz Air did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Hungary’s Ministry of Justice said the aim of the procedure is to “detect, stop and sanction any possible illegal behaviour, since all businesses must comply with the law”.

