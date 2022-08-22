Kenya presidential vote loser files Supreme Court challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kenya presidential vote loser files Supreme Court challenge

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 2:02 pm
Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, centre, hands over the petition to the Supreme Court (Ben Curtis/AP)
Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, centre, hands over the petition to the Supreme Court (Ben Curtis/AP)

Kenya’s losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed a Supreme Court challenge to last week’s election result.

He claims the process was marked by criminal subversion and wants the outcome to be nullified and a new vote ordered.

Mr Odinga arrived to cheers on Monday and helped to hoist boxes of material for the petition into place, starting the 14-day period in which the court must rule.

At least two other petitions were filed by human rights figures.

Deputy president William Ruto was declared the winner of the close August 9 election with almost 50.5% of votes.

Presidential candidate Raila Odinga waves to supporters as he leaves the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya
Presidential candidate Raila Odinga waves to supporters as he leaves the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya (Ben Curtis/AP)

The peaceful election turned chaotic in the final minutes before the declaration when the electoral commission split and a majority of commissioners said they could not support the result.

The dissenting commissioners and the chairman have traded accusations of misconduct, extending the uncertainty in East Africa’s most stable democracy.

Until then, the election had been seen as the country’s most transparent, with the commission posting more than 46,000 results forms online from polling stations for anyone to do the maths themselves.

The petition filed by Mr Odinga’s team, seen by The Associated Press, names the electoral commission, its members and Mr Ruto himself.

It asserts “premeditated unlawful and criminal subversion of the integrity and constitutionality of the electoral process in order to assist and secure a fraudulent result”.

The petition singles out commission chairman Wafula Chebukati, who declared Mr Ruto the winner, claiming he “set out to subvert the sovereign will of the people of Kenya and overthrow the constitutional order” by declaring results that had not been completely tallied and verified.

Twenty-seven constituencies allegedly left out would have affected the outcome, the petition says.

Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, centre, hands over the petition to the Supreme Court challenging the election results, accompanied by running
Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, centre, hands over the petition to the Supreme Court challenging the election results, accompanied by running (Ben Curtis/AP)

The petition also alleges manipulation of some results forms and computer data and claims the actions made the difference in the close election, in which Mr Odinga received almost 49% of votes.

A lawyer working with Mr Odinga, James Orengo, told journalists he has worked on several such petitions and “this one, I can assure you, is a bombshell” in its allegations of criminal conduct against the commission chairman.

Mr Odinga, in brief comments after the filing, alleged the existence of vague “corruption cartels” that he believes “are killing our hard-won democracy” and seeking to return Kenya to a one-party state.

Mr Odinga is famous for his years-long detention while fighting the one-party state in the 1980s under former president Daniel Arap Moi — the young Mr Ruto’s mentor.

This is the 77-year-old Mr Odinga’s fifth and likely final try at the presidency.

His court challenge to the 2017 election — also overseen by Mr Chebukati — led to the court overturning the result over irregularities, a first in Africa.

He boycotted the new election, but his challenge led to reforms this time around.

President Uhuru Kenyatta backed former rival and longtime opposition leader Mr Odinga against his own deputy, Mr Ruto, with whom he bitterly fell out years ago.

He still has not spoken publicly since he cast his vote.

Kenyatta spokeswoman Kanze Dena did not reply when asked when he might make a statement.

