Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci set to retire in December

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci set to retire in December

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 4:49 pm
Dr Anthony Fauci will leave his job in December (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Dr Anthony Fauci will leave his job in December (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The US’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci – who became a household name and subject of partisan attacks during the Covid-19 pandemic – said he will retire in December.

Dr Fauci will step down after five decades’ service.

He serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.

He was a leader in the federal response to HIV, Aids and other infectious diseases before the coronavirus hit.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Dr Fauci said in a statement, calling the roles “the honour of a lifetime”.

Dr Fauci became the face of the government response to Covid-19 as it hit in early 2020, with frequent appearances on television news and at daily press conferences with White House officials, including then-president Donald Trump.

But as the pandemic deepened, Dr Fauci fell out of favour with Mr Trump and his officials when his urgings of continued public caution clashed with the former president’s desire to return to normalcy and to promote unproven therapies for the virus.

Dr Fauci found himself marginalised by the Trump administration, increasingly kept out of major decisions about the federal response, but he continued to speak out publicly in media interviews, advocating social distancing and face coverings in public settings before the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines.

He was also the subject of political attacks and death threats and was granted a security detail for his protection.

When Mr Biden won the White House, he asked Dr Fauci to stay on in his administration in an elevated capacity.

The President praised Dr Fauci in a statement, saying: “Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work.

“I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.”

Dr Fauci said despite retiring from federal service he plans to continue working.

“I want to use what I have learned as NIAID director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Manchester United fans protested against the club’s owners, the Glazer family, ahead of Monday’s game against Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans hold anti-Glazer protest before Liverpool clash
Chelsea are understood to have been encouraged towards more negotiations over Rafael Leao, pictured (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chelsea encouraged towards more discussions over AC Milan forward Rafael Leao
Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey (Francois Mori/AP)
Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief executive Dorsey
Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash
Documents related to the search warrant for former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Jon Elswick/AP)
Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted
Fetty Wap (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Gareth Bale has embraced the Los Angeles lifestyle and Wales are set to reap the World Cup benefits, says manager Robert Page (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale’s move to LAFC good news for everyone – Wales boss Robert Page
Thomas Tuchel has been charged with improper conduct by the FA (Nigel French/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel charged over Anthony Taylor comments after Spurs game
Alexander Zverev is still working his way back to full fitness after ankle surgery (John Walton/PA)
Alexander Zverev pulls out of US Open due to ankle injury
A Ukrainian serviceman talks with others in his unit outside their bunks in the village where they’re currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (David Goldman/AP)
Ukraine says 9,000 of its troops have been killed since Russia launched war

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0