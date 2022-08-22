Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel charged over Anthony Taylor comments after Spurs game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel charged over Anthony Taylor comments after Spurs game

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 5:33 pm
Thomas Tuchel has been charged with improper conduct by the FA (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has been charged with improper conduct by the FA (Nigel French/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has been charged with alleged improper conduct over his comments on referee Anthony Taylor after Chelsea’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

The Chelsea boss admitted “maybe it would be better” if Taylor did not referee the Blues again, after a controversial day for the officials in the derby draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 14.

Tuchel was hit with a £35,000 fine and a suspended one-match touchline ban for his dugout spats with Spurs boss Antonio Conte that saw the two coaches sent off in west London.

The FA has now also concluded an investigation into Tuchel’s comments after the Spurs draw by charging the German coach with improper conduct through either implying bias, questioning a referee’s integrity or bringing the game into disrepute.

“Thomas Tuchel has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to comments that he made after Chelsea FC’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022,” said an FA spokesperson.

“It is alleged that the manager’s comments in his post-match press conference constitute improper conduct as contrary to FA Rule E3.1 they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match referee, and/or bring the game into disrepute.

“Thomas Tuchel has until Thursday, August 25, 2022 to provide a response to this charge.”

Tuchel was left incensed by Tottenham battling back for a draw with Harry Kane’s added-time header.

The Blues boss felt Richarlison was offside for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s Spurs opener, before lamenting Cristian Romero’s hair pull on Marc Cucurella before the visitors’ second.

Romero’s challenge on Cucurella was checked and dismissed by VAR, only for Spurs to score from the corner to steal the draw.

Mike Dean later admitted his error in not ordering referee Taylor to review the incident on the pitchside monitors, from his VAR role in the clash, which would have led to a red card for Romero.

Thomas Tuchel File Photo
Thomas Tuchel, blue cap, is sent off after Chelsea’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Straight after the Tottenham match, Tuchel admitted he felt referee Taylor should perhaps be taken off Chelsea duties in future.

When asked if Taylor should not referee Chelsea again, Tuchel replied: “Maybe it would be better, maybe it would be better.

“But honestly we also have VAR, to help make the right decisions. Since when can players have their hair pulled, since when is that?”

When asked again about Chelsea supporters’ concerns about Taylor’s officiating, Tuchel continued: “I don’t think that just some of the fans think that: I can assure you that the whole dressing room of us, every person thinks that.

“Not only the fans. You know the players, they know what’s going on when they are on the pitch. They know it.”

Asked if the players are worried when Taylor is in charge, Tuchel added: “Yeah, of course.”

Tuchel moved to clarify his comments on Friday, ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Leeds.

The former Paris St Germain boss insisted he had not criticised or questioned referee Taylor’s integrity at all.

“I want to make it very clear I did not attack his integrity, I did not question it,” said Tuchel. “I said very, very early that the two decisions were decisions for the VAR.

“But I was not happy with the way he whistled the game but OK.

“But this is what happens. This will go to the board (independent regulatory commission) and they will decide.”

