Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 6:38 pm
Fetty Wap (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Fetty Wap (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rapper Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence.

The plea in Central Islip on Long Island came before US Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bail and sent him to jail two weeks ago.

No sentencing date was immediately set.

Judge Locke took that step after prosecutors said that Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pre-trial release in his drug case.

The Trap Queen rapper was initially arrested last October on charges alleging he participated in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, the top charge in an indictment against him.

It carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison while federal sentencing guidelines are likely to recommend additional years in prison.

Maxwell and five co-defendants were accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms (220lbs) of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.

The scheme allegedly involved using the US Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were stored for distribution to dealers on Long Island and in New Jersey, prosecutors said.

Maxwell rose to prominence after Trap Queen, his debut single, reached number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Steps stars Lisa Scott Lee, Lee Latchford Evans, Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Faye Tozer (Matt Crossick/PA)
Steps, Madonna and Aitch battle for albums chart top spot
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles addresses online abuse aimed at his girlfriend Olivia Wilde
Rapper Aitch has spoken about the moment he realised promotional artwork for his new album had been plastered over a mural of late musician Ian Curtis in Manchester (BBC Breakfast/PA)
Aitch: I was the most hated person in Manchester for about 40 minutes
London Theatre Week aims to empower audiences to enjoy the West End (Ian West/PA)
London Theatre Week returns with fan-favourite West End shows
Camila Cabello (BBC/PA)
Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer record new song for Sir David’s Frozen Planet II
Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing on stage at Wembley Stadium (Suzan Moore/PA)
Alan Partridge joins Coldplay to sing Kate Bush classic at Wembley
Coldplay will bring their world tour to Glasgow on August 23 and 24 (Suzan Moore/PA)
ScotRail to provide additional trains for music fans heading to Coldplay concert
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs with the guitar Dave Grohl played on the Foo Fighters’ first hit videos (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
Foo Fighters guitar could fetch £30,000 at auction
Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz (PA)
Damon Albarn hails ‘most local’ gig as Gorillaz headline All Points East
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato (PA)
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcome fourth child

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0