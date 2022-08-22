Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief executive Dorsey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief executive Dorsey

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 8:40 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 8:56 pm
Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey (Francois Mori/AP)
Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey (Francois Mori/AP)

Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend and former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey as part of an effort to back out of his 44 billion dollar (£37 billion) agreement to acquire the company Mr Dorsey helped found, according to a court document.

Twitter and Tesla chief executive Mr Musk are heading for an October 17 trial in Delaware that should determine whether or not Twitter can force the billionaire to go through with the acquisition.

Twitter has subpoenaed a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Mr Musk, including prominent venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and David Sacks, the founding chief operating officer of PayPal.

Mr Musk has claimed that Twitter failed to provide adequate information about the number of fake, or “spam bot”, Twitter accounts, and that it has breached its obligations under the deal by firing top managers and laying off a significant number of employees.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mr Musk’s team expects more information about the bot numbers to be revealed in the trial court discovery process, when both sides must hand over evidence.

Twitter argues that Mr Musk’s reasons for backing out are just a cover for buyer’s remorse.

Shortly after Mr Musk agreed to pay 38% above Twitter’s stock price, the stock market stumbled and shares of the electric car maker Tesla, where most of Mr Musk’s personal wealth resides, lost more than 100 billion dollars (£85 billion) of their value.

The subpoena was served last week.

It asks Mr Dorsey for documents and communications related to the acquisition, as well as information on the effect of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s business and its measurement of daily active users.

